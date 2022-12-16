Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back, and the houses are bigger and better than ever, and of course, so is the drama. We know all about the agents, but what about the developers? Evan is one of the developers on Million Dollar Listing with an impressive portfolio.

The Bravo show is now on its 14th season, so we’ve seen the styles of homes change massively, and Evan has been in the business for 21 years so if anyone knows how to design a home, it’s him!

We take a closer look into Evan and his life and some impressive celebrity clients he has.

Who is Evan the developer on Million Dollar Listing?

Evan Gaskin is an LA-based Designer and Developer who features on Million Dollar Listing LA.

Evan has his own company, called Gaskin Designs and Development. His LinkedIn profile states that he has been the President there for 21 years and 11 months.

The developer is known by many celebrities in the LA area and has designed many of the star’s homes including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s in 2020, as per Yahoo.

Gavin also had his own taste of fame when he appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show in 2016. James was tasked with selling a home Evan designed, which didn’t go down too well!

Evan sadly lost his wife

Evan sadly lost his wife Andrea, around 2 years ago to cancer. The couple had 3 children together. Their daughter, Bella is the youngest.

On a tribute to his wife on Instagram, Evan wrote: “I love you more each and every day not even Mohammad Ali could ever break us away.”

The developer often pays tribute to his wife on his social media accounts, remembering her on her birthday six weeks ago.

Fans love the developer’s Instagram

The developer has an active Instagram account with 10.5k followers at the time of writing.

As well as posting his family, most of Evan’s posts are his designs, and Million Dollar Listing LA fans are always running to the comments to admire his work.

One fan commented: “Your houses are simply amazing! Big valley vista (on Million Dollar Listing) was probably the best house I have ever seen. That style is my dream home.”

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING: LOS ANGELES ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know