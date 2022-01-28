









Ron Duguay appeared on Million Dollar Listing New York as Kelly Bensimon’s client, as he eyed up a multi-million dollar property. From his NHL career to what his background is, we’ve got the lowdown on the star.

The sportsman was showed around a West Village listing by real estate agent Fredrik Eklund – who has recently announced his exit – but unfortunately were unable to make a deal.

Despite this, many Bravo viewers were curious about exactly who Ron on MDLNY actually is. We done some viewing of our own, on his Instagram page and hockey stats…

Fans are scrambling to find his show episode after he was seen having dinner with US politician Sarah Palin.

Meet Ron Duguay

Ron is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player who played 12 seasons in the National Hockey League. Four of those seasons included working as a minor league coach.

He also appeared as an in-studio analyst during MSG Network’s coverage of the New York Rangers from 2007 to 2018, after playing junior hockey for hometown Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League.

The retiree has many awards to his name, including two Emmy awards, and now often makes Cameo personalised videos for fans. He is thought to have made US $340,000 in 1977 alone, equivalent to around $1.4m in today’s dollars.

Ron’s MDLNY appearance and NFL stats

One of the Wolves’ top scorers, the Million Dollar Listing New York client is trying to search for a new home during his retirement. The property was a seven-storey townhouse, but some fans were confused about how he had the money.

Well, he has a net worth of $3million in 2022, but it is possible that he could have saved money from his success as a hockey player. Some thought that perhaps he wanted to be on TV or may have had a large sum of money.

During the show, it was said that he has a girlfriend uptown and one Downton, so it was assumed that the property location would not work for Ron. He currently appears to be single, and any relationship rumors are unconfirmed.

But back to his impressive stats… With the Rangers, Duguay set a team record, for the fastest goal at the start of a game, at nine seconds, on April 6th 1980, against the Philadelphia Flyers.

He also has several other teams on his resume, including New York Rangers – which he later resigned with – Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Diego Gulls, Jacksonville Barracudas, and Los Angeles Kings.

Ron finished the 1995–96 season with the Gulls, scoring eight goals and nine assists in 12 games.

His age and children

Now retired, Ron is a 64-year-old father to two daughters and son Noah Duguay. He shares his daughters with ex-wife and California model Robin Bobo, before he married former fashion model Kim Alexis in the 1990s.

With Kim, Ron had a son, and after they got married, moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida. However, the former couple got divorced in 2016 and now appear to co-parent Noah.

