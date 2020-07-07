Shows about real estate are becoming increasingly popular and it’s not hard to figure out why: glamorous clientele, amazing properties, huge parties, it’s perfect for reality TV!

Million Dollar Listing on Bravo is one of the high rating reality shows that features houses, apartments, and brokers. Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles first aired in 2006 and is now on to its twelfth season.

The current season features real estate brokers Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, James Harris, David Pames, Tracy Tutor, and new comer New York broker Fredrik Eklund. Even though they are the listed cast members of this season, there is an unofficial cast member who is just a good, if not better, of a real estate agent. This “unofficial member” is Josh Altman’s wife, Heather Altman.

But with Heather returning to our screens, many viewers have questions about whether this cast member has changed her look. So, has Heather Altman had plastic surgery?

Who is Heather Altman?

Heather Altman is known on the show as Josh Altman’s wife, but she also has a varied career of her own. Heather holds the titles of Top Producing agent at The Altman Brothers, design consultant, entertainment producer, brand investor, and lifestyle influencer. She is also a reality television star and a mother.

Heather was born in 1985 and is originally from Las Vegas. This makes her 35 as of this year.

She received her real estate license at the age of 17 and started out her career in California as an assistant.

Heather met Josh at an open house while filming Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. Josh then proposed to her in 2015. The two got married in Aspen, Colorado on April 2, 2016. According to heavy.com their wedding was small. Heather’s dress was designed by Nektaria and included pearls, beads, Italian and French lace overlay in the design. The couple now have two young children named Alexis Kerry and Ace David Altman.

Has Heather had plastic surgery?

Accusations of Heather getting plastic surgery have been going around for a while.

In 2014 there were reports of Heather going under the knife to improve her look. After making a few public appearances some of the public believed that she got thinner. From this people began to assume that she had plastic surgery. However, Heather never confirmed or denied getting plastic surgery.

She has not spoken to the public about the accusations, she hasn’t even addressed her feelings toward them. So, we cannot say for certain that Heather has had plastic surgery until proved otherwise. However, the majority of viewers are certain Heather has undergone the knife. Fans speculate Heather has had a nose job, lip fillers and botox.

Is it just me or has Heather had a lot of plastic surgery on her face? #MDLLA — hockey momma (@Hockeymama_87) October 22, 2015

