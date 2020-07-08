Million Dollar Listing is one of the Bravo’s top shows and it’s not hard to see why.

This show has enough entertaining content to keep anyone interested in tuning in, not just people who are in real estate or who aspire to be in real estate.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is currently airing its 12th season. A new season means the possibility of new guests being featured on the show. But it also welcomes the possibility of guests from previous seasons making a reappearance, such as Manny and Leyla Khoshbin. The couple could come back on the show for another cameo or maybe even join the cast of Million Dollar Listing.

Find out what you need to know about Manny and Leyla here.

Who are Manny and Leyla Khoshbin?

Manny and Leyla are one of real estates power couples. Manny Khoshbin is a 49 year-old Iranian millionaire located in California. He is famously know for being a successful real estate investor, tech entrepreneur, and also an author.

Manny received his real estate license in 1992 and started out as a loan officer. He later started his own company in 2004. The Khosbin Company is based in Irvine, California and for 23 years it has been making millions in the markets.

Leyla Milani Khosbin, 38, is Manny’s wife. Leyla is also a model, actress, and entrepreneur. She grew up in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, but is also of Iranian descent. Leyla is the founder and CEO of Milani Hair that was founded in 2009. Leyla met Manny on Facebook and the two got married in 2011. They currently have two children.

READ MORE: What is Malibu developer Scott Gillen’s net worth?

Manny and Leyla’s net worth explored

Manny’s net worth is $46 million.

According to gazillions.com, his company “holds a commercial real estate profile of over 2,200,000 square feet spread across America.”

Leyla’s net worth is $750 thousand. The couple combined together makes an even bigger net worth.

Leyla and Manny on Million Dollar Listing

Manny and Leyla have had many appearances on different television shows. Leyla is especially used to being on television. They made an appearance on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles about 4 years ago. The show’s cast member and real estate broker Josh Altman gave them a tour of the listing.

Fans were able to learn about the Khosbins and their lifestyle. Manny and Josh are friends and continue to work together. Since Manny is a top real estate agent will he and Leyla make another appearance or join the cast of the show? There isn’t any evidence yet confirming or denying either. However, there is a big possibility for that to happen.

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LA TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK