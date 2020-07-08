Million Dollar Listings is back on Bravo this summer for its Los Angeles series. The properties are bigger, the budgets are higher, and the drama is juicier.

Each season, the show follows four of the top real estate agents as they try to sell Los Angeles’ most expensive properties. This means viewers are also introduced to some of the top developers as well, as their million-dollar listings are the ones to feature on the show.

Scott Gillen was introduced to viewers as one of these year’s contractors. While he is well known in the LA, viewers might not be aware of this property magnate. So, we thought we’d find out what you need to know about Scott Gillen.

Who is Scott Gillen?

Scott Gillen is well known as one of Los Angeles’s top celebrity architects.

Although he is now top in the game, Scott has had a rather unusual journey to success. He started out working in Hollywood as a stunt-driver. Notably, Scott was the stunt-driver in The Dukes of Hazard when he was just a teenager. Then he decided to work as a director, and ended up working on car commercials.

Scott was living in Venice with his wife when she fell pregnant. This was in 2001. They decided to move to a larger house in Malibu to start their family. Selling his Venice house, Scott realised he was a natural in the industry. This is what led him to work in property.

This switch in careers led Scott to launch a luxury brokerage division of his company, Malibu-based Unvarnished Co. Unvarnished Co. is in partnership with San Francisco-based real estate company Side Inc., who manage back-end operations for the brokerage.

Scott Gillen’s net worth explored

Scott Gillen’s exact net worth has not been defined but Mansion Global described Scott as a “billionaire.”

In 2019, the LA Times reported that Scott Gillen’s combined 13-house portfolio came in at over $500Million. So, putting his net worth as a billionaire isn’t too outrageous an idea. This was of Scott’s 13 Malibu listings.

We would say that Scott Gillen is not (yet) a billionaire. He does not feature on the Forbes list of billionaires, and his property total does not put him over the billion-dollar mark.

