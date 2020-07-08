The Million Dollar Listing real estate agents show the world how much of a go-getter they are each season.

Viewers can see how passionate they are about the real estate bushiness from their competitive attitudes and determination to be the top in the business. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles was the first to air on Bravo before spinoff series in New York and Miami.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is known for making another first because of cast member Tracy Tutor. Tracy is the first and only female broker to be part of the cast. She makes her place on the show, and shows the world how far her determination and go-getter attitude gets her. Tracy’s net worth serves as proof of her hard work.

Who is Tracy Tutor?

Tracy Tutor is one of the top real estate agents at Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills. She consults with some of the world’s top architects and developers, and is an important part in the company’s Sports and Entertainment division. Tracy has about 20 years of experience in the business. As a kid Tracy was interested in performing. She was interested in acting and singing. She attended USC School of Dramatic Arts and even appeared in a few films after college.

However, Tracy then got involved in real estate. She started out working at Tutor Perini Corporation which is her father’s (Ronald Tutor) firm. Then, she worked at two more companies before landing at Douglas Elliman.

Tracy was casted as a member on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles after real estate broker and cast member Josh Altman called her about a listing and asked if she could be filmed on camera. She agreed, and afterwards was given a call back to have a place on the show as the first female cast member.

Tracy Tutor’s Net Worth

Tracy’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million- $5 million (approximately).

Her father has a net worth of at least $331 million dollars. Tracy also divorced her husband which lead to them selling of their Brentwood home in 2019 for $ 19.7 million. We may not be sure of what Tracy’s exact net worth is, but we can say that she has plenty of money to spend.

