Where is Luis from Million Dollar Listing New York? Season 9 absence explained











Million Dollar Listing New York is back on Bravo this May for more incredible real estate and, of course, more drama.

The ninth season premiered on May 6th, 2021. As the last we saw of the New York brokers was over a year and a half ago, there was a lot to catch up on.

This year, the Bravo reality series welcomed Kirsten Jordan, the show’s first-ever female broker. Joining Kirsten are Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman. But where is Luis D. Ortiz? Let’s find out.

MEET THE CAST: Get to know Kirsten Jordan and husband Stefano

Screenshot: Luis Ortiz’s Emotional Journey Leaving New York City Then Returning | Million Dollar Listing NY – Bravo YouTube

Where is Luis from Million Dollar Listing New York?

As soon as season 9 returned on May 6th, Million Dollar Listing viewers noted that one of the show’s most popular brokers, Luis, was not on the show.

At the end of season 8, Luis confirmed that he would be leaving New York and moving to Puerto Rico with his daughter Leela and partner Nikita Singh. This has not happened.

Luis gave an update in July 2020 stating that the family were living in a “quarantine house in Vermont.” As Luis has scrubbed his Instagram account, it is unclear where he is now, but it is thought that he no longer lives with Nikita and Leela. There is also no presence of Luis on Nikita’s Instagram profile.

LOVE IT OR LIST IT: How much does David Visentin make?

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

What is Luis D. Ortiz’s new project in 2021?

In July 2020, Bravo reported that Luis would be leaving Nikita and Leela in Vermont to film a “new project.” The filming would take five months.

Luis said: “Today was a very promising and sad day for me. Promising because I go back to work to do what I love while continuing to provide for my family – grateful at the same time, especially during the uncertain times we are living through right now. And sad because I will be away from my family for the next five months. We are filming a new project that will take me away for that long.”

It has yet to be confirmed what the new project is, but it does suggest Luis will be returning to our screens at some time in the near future.

SIESTA KEY: Meet Amanda’s dad Dr. Miller!

Million Dollar Listing fans react to Luis’ absence

Luis Ortiz’s absence from Million Dollar Listing New York season 9 has not been well-received.

One fan tweeted: “@luisdortiz Please come back to #MDLNY . You are truly missed. It’s like the show is missing it’s heart and soul. Ryan needs you to help him carry this show….PLEASE”

Another wrote: “@luisdortiz MDLNY is starting again. Where are you? We miss you.”

One fan reached out, concerned for Luis’ wellbeing: “@luisdortiz I hope you are ok”

I miss Luis 😭🥺 #mdlny — May Nerd 🌼 (@sneakyriki) May 7, 2021

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING NEW YORK ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK