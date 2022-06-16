Lesa Milan's fashion brand Mina Roe Dubai has been worn by Beyoncé













Many Real Housewives fans will know that few of the ladies on the show are actually real housewives in the traditional sense. Lots of the Real Housewives are actually businesswomen and run multiple companies. From Teresa Giudice‘s cookbooks to Cynthia Bailey’s eyewear brand, there are lots of entrepreneurs among the Real Housewives cast members.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on June 1st 2022 and Lesa Milan is no exception when it comes to housewives also being businesswomen. She runs a clothing brand. So, let’s find out more about Mina Roe Dubai…

Lesa Milan’s business

RHODubai star Lisa Milan is a mother of three boys – Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian.

She’s married to Brtiish businessman Richard Hall and they tied the knot in 2014.

With 111K followers, Lesa Mila can be found on Instagram @lesa.milan.

Lesa writes in her IG bio that she’s a mother, wife, boss and “yardy“.

What is Mina Roe Dubai?

Lesa Milan is a fashion designer and the founder of luxury fashion brand Mina Roe.

As per the Mina Roe IG page, the brand makes clothing for “all stages of motherhood”.

It looks like former Miss Jamaica winner Lesa is also branching out into regular clothes, too.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star dons a colourful outfit on her IG page and writes that Mina Roe has a new non-maternity RTW collection in of June 2022.

Beyoncé has been spotted in Mina Roe

In 2022, Lesa Milan took to Instagram to share an update on her brand with her followers on Instagram.

The founder and chief designer explained that the brand is best known for its “stylish and trendsetting maternity wear“.

The luxury women’s brand has been worn by Beyoncé and Casey Batchelor.

Since having her third child, RHODubai‘s Lesa decided that she wanted to expand her brand to more than just maternity wear and has now launched a ready-to-wear collection of regular clothes, too.

