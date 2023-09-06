Monica Garcia’s age has been on RHOSLC fans’ minds since she joined the cast. She’s going through her second divorce with her estranged husband while juggling a busy mom life. So, how old is Monica Garcia from Salt Lake City? We’ve got all the details…

Following Jen Shah‘s departure, Monica has now filled her spot. The newbie confessed to her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas that she is divorcing Mike for the second time after being married for four years. As a result, viewers are questioning how old Monica is.

Credit: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City/Bravo

Meet newbie Monica on RHOSLC

Monica Garcia joins Bravo’s RHOSLC as a Sale Lake City resident. She fills the gap left behind by Jen Shah and will be joining as an official friend of the show. The star is introduced to the group through her friend Angie.

She is of Portuguese and Columbian ethnicity and is the founder and creative director of Brea Baby. Monica was a former federal government witness in Jen Shah’s fraud trial.

“Jen had fired her assistant and I stepped in to help her. One night Jen asked me, ‘Do you wanna be rich? Do you wanna make $600,000 a year? All you have to do is put this, this, and this in your name,” she explained on the show.

Monica Garcia’s age

RHOSLC star Monica Garcia’s age is 38. She runs a baby products company, is the mother of four daughters – ages 5, 6, 12, and 17 – and is getting divorced for the second time from her husband, Mike.

She is a former Mormon who was married to her estranged husband for four years. Born on June 1, 1983, Monica is raising her four children on her own while navigating a volatile relationship with her mother.

Blunt, opinionated, and never afraid to speak her mind, she’s now in an 18-month relationship with someone following her ex-husband. She says her kids “have taught me that fear is not an option.”

She’s hailed ‘real and raw’

When Monica Garcia from Salt Lake City made her debut on RHOSLC, fans immediately took to her Instagram to share their thoughts, and she was inundated with compliments for her realness.

One viewer said: “Just became my favorite housewife. This is real and raw! ❤️”

Another penned: “Beautiful! Seriously. Real, raw, and RELATABLE! It’s your time to shine beautiful girl!”

After Monica promised to be “real, open, and vulnerable,” fans chimed in to applaud her for being genuine. “Keeping it real is so much more relatable, refreshing, and welcomed!” commented a follower.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C