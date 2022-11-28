Monica Vaswani has been sharing insights into her relationship with Rish Karam on Bravo’s Family Karma. Although their three-year romance is on the rocks, many wonder who her boyfriend is and what he does for a living.

Rish joined his girlfriend in season 3, and recent events show Monica confessing she would love to get engaged first before moving, but if Rish didn’t want to do that, then she didn’t want to wait for something to happen.

With the ball in his court, many have questions about how successful he is in real life, alongside his busy schedule filming for Bravo. Let’s get to know Rish, from his role in the restaurant industry to relationship with Monica.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Monica’s boyfriend Rish Karam

Rish is a restaurateur and business owner. He is also involved in real estate, explaining on Family Karma that the industry is “bananas” and that it was currently very hectic, which meant that he couldn’t move in with her.

Based in South Florida, the 28-year-old is the only guy who attended Monica’s 17th Halloween-themed birthday party, but didn’t even come in a spooky outfit. Instead, he wore Giorgio Armani attire!

He comes from a large, traditional and business-centric Indian family, and lives by himself. Rish has been dating Monica since season 2, and his Bravo bio says he’s “eager to give her the assurance she wants but in his own time.”

Rish is a successful restaurant owner

Rish is the owner of Moksha Indian Brasserie and a managing partner for SR Concepts, which owns and operates jewellery firm Pandora Stores. He is also a franchisee of seven Pandora sites across the United States.

He opened his restaurant in 2019 in the Fort Lauderdale area. With a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, the business also offers catering for private events, while dishes on its menu include tandoori octopus, chicken meatballs, and more.

In 2014, Rish graduated from Nova Southeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial studies, during which he secured his job at SR Concepts in 2011.

Family Karma couple’s timeline

Monica and Rish have been together since season two, when they had been in a relationship for six months. During the season 3 premiere on November 6, they were still together but slept in separate rooms at Vishal Parvani’s wedding.

He has known Monica, her ex-boyfriend Brian, and the other cast members since they were kids. She has described him as “Chanel Drake,” and her father often teases Rish about when he’ll propose, while the two discuss living together.

Rish recently told Monica he envisioned a life with her and agreed to find a new space for both of them to move in. She said in a confessional on Family Karma:

‘Could we potentially walk out separate ways? Because I’m trying to get an answer out of him. It’s just been hard.

When she asked him what the future held for them, Rish just asked her to “chill out” in response. Monica and Rish don’t appear to have any recent pictures together on Instagram. You can follow him at @rishkaram.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

WATCH FAMILY KARMA ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know