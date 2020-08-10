The Real Housewives of Potomac are back on Bravo for a fifth season.

The hit reality series entered its fifth season to date on Sunday, August 2nd, and the housewives are back with more juicy drama than ever.

Kicking off the new seasons are some pretty unsavoury allegations of an affair between Monique Samuels and her personal trainer. But did Monique really have an affair?

Monique has now addressed the affair allegations made by fellow Real Housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan. Find out what happened here.

What are the affair allegations?

Although Charrisse Jackson Jordan is no longer a cast member, that hasn’t stopped her rustling up some serious drama.

After Monique learned that Charrisse had been invited to her best friend Candiace Dillard’s wedding anniversary party, Monique’s problem with Charrisse was revealed.

Speaking to production in season 5 episode 2 (Sunday, August 9th), Monique only revealed that Charrisse had spread some “nasty” rumours about her which had nearly torn her family apart. Although she did not divulge viewers with any more information, her co-star Gizelle Bryant opened up to camera.

In Gizelle’s green room interview, she relayed that Monique was allegedly having an affair with her personal trainer. Her former football star husband Chris Samuels allegedly found out, although the couple are still together.

Monique Samuels comments on the affair

After the dramatic episode, Monique took to her Instagram Live to speak about Charrisse and her allegations.

Monique has consistently stood by her denial of the affair with her personal trainer and has consistently said it was Charrisse who started the rumours. It didn’t take long for Charrisse to notice that Monique was speaking about her on Instagram Live and so tweeted: “I’m not thinking about you or your lies boo. You’ll fool some but the truth always prevails.”

For the most part, RHOP fans are on the side of Monique; they believe if she says it’s a rumour, then it’s a rumour.

However, there are some viewers now siding with Charrisse in the belief that Monique did actually have an affair. We’ll have to see how this rumour plays out for the show’s fan-favourite!

I am so happy that @iammrssamuels is no longer crying about her bird running away and has gone on Live to talk about me. I’m not thinking about you or your lies boo. You’ll fool some but the truth always prevails . @BravoTV — Charrisse Jordan (@CharrisseJordan) August 10, 2020

