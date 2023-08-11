Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are getting peoples’ hearts racing again in 2023 with the release of a risqué new music video. Songstress Morgan brings out new music this August with a track called Fall In Love With Me. The video sees Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle wearing an emerald flowing robe and red gloves in one scene, and eighties gym wear as she strikes a pose in the splits in another.

Kyle’s cameo in Morgan’s music video also sees the ladies blowing bubbles at one another in a bathtub. The two friends also feed one another different fruits in a kitchen scene that sees Kyle, 54, donning lingerie. Twenty-eight-year-old Morgan has a new album coming out on August 25 called Psychopath. Fall In Love With Me is one of the songs featured in her new release.

Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards rumors

Country singer Morgan Wade and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards are friends who have had romance rumors swirling in 2023.

Speaking of Morgan, Kyle said that she was “blown away,” by her voice and lyrics of her songs.

The RHOBH star explained that she discovered Morgan on the radio in an interview on the star’s YouTube page.

Kyle added that she followed Morgan on Instagram and kept “listening to her music on repeat.”

Bravolebrity Kyle is married to her husband of almost three decades, Mauricio Umansky in 2023.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards’ music video

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards’ music video certainly got people talking in 2023.

The video was released on Morgan’s YouTube channel on August 10.

Speaking of her music videos on her YouTube channel, Morgan said that she’s “done several,” and “every time there’s someone in it, they always assume we’re dating or… something’s going on…”

Morgan added that “on the internet, people are obsessed” with her and Kyle’s friendship.

The musician said they thought it would be a “good idea” to “poke fun at that,” and “troll the trolls a little bit.”

She predicted that the “internet would be popping off about this one.”

Kyle said: “Well if they’re going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

Fans react to the risky music video

Following the romance rumors, Kyle and Morgan knew that the music video was set to cause a stir.

Viewers of the video have taken to Twitter to share their shock at seeing Kyle’s cameo. More loved seeing the Bravo star acting in the video and one shared a snap of Kyle doing the splits in one scene.

Some wrote they were “annoyed” by Kyle and Morgan playing up to the rumors.

However, Kyle’s husband, Mauricio, gave the video his seal of approval by commenting three fire emojis and the words “so good,” on Morgan’s Instagram post.