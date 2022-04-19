Move over Gia Giudice, there's a new iconic RHONJ song coming to Bravo













The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 is coming to a close, but the entertainment is just getting started.

With just two episodes left until the reunion special, we can expect more drama, scandals and even a new song. Tonight’s episode has teased viewers, telling them that “the ladies record their own country song.”

Reality Titbit have explored more about where the idea for this song came from, Melissa Gorga’s music career and the first iconic RHONJ song by Gia Giudice.

The RHONJ Country Song

The wait is almost over to hear The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s country song, as viewers will get to hear it for themselves on tonight’s episode on Bravo.

The idea of recording a song together came from Melissa, who suggested the girls should make a song together in Nashville as she has always loved to sing. This won’t be the first time the Real Housewives franchise have put together a song, as the RHOC recently dropped their song “Whatever I Want” and fans are loving it!

Many viewers are excited to see how Melissa acts when they record the song…

Melissa's going to act like she's Beyonce compared to the other housewives when they record that song #RHONJ — TeresaGuidice'sPool (@MinnieWader) April 14, 2022

That’s what you have planned for the day in Nashville? Recording a song? #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/XtaLpVaVqs — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) April 13, 2022

Melissa Gorga’s music career explored

We’ve taken a look at Melissa’s music career so we know what to expect from the upcoming episode.

Touching on her music career, Melissa told Bravo that this was a time in her life that she loved, as she “couldn’t be happier to have had multiple songs on the Dance charts”

Fans can listen to her music on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. Some of her most famous songs include On Display-Main, I Just Wanna and Rockstar. If Mel is leading the girls with their country song, we can’t wait to see what she comes up with.

This won’t be the RHONJ’s first iconic song

If you’ve watched RHONJ for a while, you’ll know all about the iconic song sung by Gia Giudice on the show. The song “waking up in the morning” became a TikTok sound and an internet meme in 2021.

To Gia’s surprise, many celebrities jumped on the song’s trend such as Will Smith. Gia said she couldn’t believe this, and told E!:

“I love Will Smith and I thought it was really cool that he did that”

Gia’s music career was fun whilst it lasted (and it won’t be forgotten by TikTokers anytime soon). However, it’s time for her to let her mother have a try on tonight’s episode RHONJ – we can only hope it’s as iconic as Gia’s.

