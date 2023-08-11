Musician Tii was spotted with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. Fans guessed because of the sighting, that Tom has a new girlfriend. It comes after Sandoval split from Ariana Madix after he had an affair with Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval has laid low – except for when he’s been touring with his band – following the Scandoval that broke out during Vanderpump Rules season 10. Ariana Madix, his ex of ten years, began publicly dating a new man after their split. So when Tom shared a photo with a musician called Tii, viewers thought she was his girlfriend.

Meet the musician Tii

Musician Tii is a singer-songwriter who was spotted hanging out with Tom. The two were seen leaving The Fleur Room in Los Angeles. Tii is an aspiring musician who appears to hail from Hawaii.

They have reportedly become friends and “had a lot of fun during their night out,” a source told Daily Mail. Tii recently released a track called Situationship, about a woman who needs “no man.”

In the chorus, she sang: ‘So I’mma walk like I have no man / I’mma flirt like I have no man / I’mma play around with all your friends / And you got no right to be mad, yeah / No man, I ain’t got no man.’

Fans thought she was Sandoval’s ‘new girlfriend’

When reports shared that Tii and Vanderpump Rules star Tom had left in a car together, fans began to jump to conclusions and assume the two are now dating each other. However, many don’t buy the rumored romance.

One wrote: “Well we all knew that 😂 we know they’re not a real thing 😂.”

Another penned: “The only thing I’m sure of here is that it’s not a “real” relationship.”

“Ariana is on another level now. This doesn’t bother her,” reacted a Vanderpump Rules fan.

Sandoval and Tii – Friendship

Tom Sandoval and Tii were introduced by Billie Lee. He decided Tii is “just a friend” after the two were spotted hanging out together in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday night.

“That’s just a friend of mine,” the 41-year-old told a Page Six paparazzo on Wednesday in Los Angeles during an outing with best friend, business partner, and castmate Tom Schwartz.

“A new relationship? You see me with somebody one time and all of a sudden we’re in a relationship?” Sandoval continued, adding, “Hey look, me and Schwartz are out right now, maybe we’re in a relationship now!”