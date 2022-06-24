Naomie Olindo is back on Southern Charm with a new look thanks to plastic surgery













The residents of Charleston are back on-screen as Southern Charm season 8 is officially here! Kicking off on June 23, Venita Aspen, Craig Conver, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis and co are all ready for a brand new instalment of the Bravo show.

After some time away from Charleston and Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo returns for season 8 and she has some fans asking about her appearance. So, let’s find out more about Naomie from Southern Charm and whether she has had plastic surgery.

Photo by: Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Has Naomie from Southern Charm had plastic surgery?

Yes, Naomie Olindo opted for a nose job in 2018. She told Bravo that she had wanted the procedure since childhood.

Speaking of her surgery, the Southern Charm said that she was happy after getting it done and wished that she had done it sooner.

Naomie has been transparent about her surgery and took to Instagram Stories showing her before and after photos.

Fans spot Naomie’s weight loss

Since Naomie Olindo joined Southern Charm in 2015, her appearance has changed over the years and fans are often quick to comment on her looks.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her in 2021, Naomie is a pescatarian and said that intermittent fasting is something she opted for to lose weight.

Naomie said that choosing a smoothie before eating the other food she wanted was a good way to build a habit to get into healthier eating. She said: “It took me almost a year to lose weight but people noticed all of a sudden, but it was a long build-up.“

Southern Charm’s Naomie also had filler in 2021

As well as having a nose job back in 2018, 29-year-old Naomie opted for cheek, chin and jawline filler and some botox injections as per cosmetic injector Cameron Moskos.

She took to the ‘gram in 2021 to share that Naomie visited her office for “a little rejuvenation“.

She added: “We discussed her aesthetic goals and decided on a plan that included using dermal filler to enhance her cheeks, chin and jawline. Oh and of course a little Botox sprinkle!“

Apparently, Naomie was “a dream” to inject and before and after photos of the cosmetic procedure were shared in the post.

Stay up-to-date with the latest from Naomie by following her on Instagram @naomie_olindo.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

