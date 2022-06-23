Nina and Munaf Ali's sweet net worth is made up of more than a fruitcake company













The Real Housewives of Dubai kicked off its first-ever season from June 1st, 2022. Bravo viewers are given a glimpse into the extremely glamourous and luxurious lives of Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayna, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks and Sara Al Madani.

Dubai is the 11th city to join the Bravo franchise. While Kathy Hilton and Diana Jenkins were leading the way when it came to the housewives’ lavish lifestyles, it seems that the ultra-swish Dubai ladies have taken over, after all, does it get more expensive than Dubai? A life in the ‘City of Gold’ doesn’t come cheap, so let’s take a look at Nina Ali’s estimated net worth.

Get to know Nina from RHODubai

RHODubai star Nina Ali, 42, was born in Lebanon and raised in Austin, Texas.

She’s a businesswoman and entrepreneur who co-founded a fruit cake company in 2011 after moving to Dubai with her husband.

Nina is married to Munaf Ali and the pair have three children together. The Bravo star is blue-tick certified on Instagram and has over half a million followers at @nina.ali.

Nina Ali’s estimated net worth

After Nina and her husband were seen on RHODubai discussing the cost of a new licence plate, many fans were left wondering what her net worth could be.

As per Reality Titbit, Nina has an estimated net worth between $1M and $5M.

She’s the co-founder of Fruit Cake and judging by Nina’s IG bio, she’s involved in other businesses too, such as TR88HOUSE, a recreation centre, and a tapas restaurant in Dubai.

Nina Ali’s husband’s net worth explored

Nina’s husband Munaf is the CEO of United Arab Emirates-based Phoenix Store, which sells bitcoin mining software.

Distractify reports that he was born in London in 1975 and has worked in the financial industry since 1996. Munaf Ali has a net worth of $1Bn.

The Real Housewives of Dubai stars have multiple companies between them. As well as running Phoenix Store, Munaf runs Second Citizenship Consultants.

As per his LinkedIn page, Munaf founded Phoenix Store in 2020, Second Citizenship in 2017 and he was previously the founder and CEO of hospitality company Range Developments.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI ON WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

