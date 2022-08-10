











The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 wrapped in May 2022 but it seems the drama is still brewing among the cast – even when the show isn’t airing.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas married on August 6, 2022 with 220 guests in attendance. However, Teresa’s brother, Joe, and his wife, Melissa, weren’t there on the big day, leading to unsubstantiated rumors.

It seems the public is fascinated by Joe and Melissa’s relationship. RHONJ fans may remember Hollywood Life investigated after Teresa was accused of telling everyone Melissa “used to be a stripper.”

Melissa Gorga and Joe married in 2004

It’s no secret Melissa and Joe Gorga have been fighting for their marriage for a long time. RHONJ fans will remember seeing the couple go through highs and lows on the show, including when Melissa wanted more independence as owner of boutique Envy.

Speaking to Page Six in 2021, Melissa said she and Joe had gone through a “rough year and a half” but their relationship was now “good.”

Melissa and Joe have been together for 18 years and have three children – daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and Joey, 11.

Melissa and Joe have suffered rumors before

In previous seasons of RHONJ, Joe and Melissa’s relationship has been subjected to cheating rumors.

In 2013, Teresa alleged Melissa had cheated on Joe with an ex. In Touch Weekly reports the rumors led to an altercation between Joe Gorga and former brother-in-law Joe Guidice.

Us Weekly also reported in 2021 that in RHONJ’s season 11 trailer, Teresa accused Melissa of cheating on Joe.

Teresa alleged in a preview of the season: “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They’ve been texting all day.”

What are the latest Melissa Gorga and Joe rumors about?

In 2022, rumors about Melissa and Joe’s relationship have reared their ugly head again. This time, the Daily Mail reports the mother-of-three has been accused of kissing actor Nick Barrotta.

However, the Mail reports the claims have been “strongly denied.”

The cheating rumors may simply be because Melissa and Joe didn’t attend Teresa and Luis’ wedding on August 6. People reported the couple didn’t attend their sister’s wedding because Teresa: “Betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable.”

Intriguing. Whatever’s being said, Melissa, Joe and their family seem to be as strong as ever.

