











Bobby Schubenski is the new man in Noella Bergener’s life. Following the on-screen fallout of her last marriage with James Bergener, RHOC fans are curious to find out just how wealthy he is in comparison.

The Real Housewives of Orange County ladies are always attending glamorous parties, dinner events and fancy get-togethers only the rich and famous would know about, and Noella is no exception.

When Noella claimed her estranged husband had stopped her being able to use her credit cards, Bravo viewers were concerned for the RHOC newbie, but have now turned their attention to Bobby for reassurance.

From his own clothing brand to Bobby’s income, Reality Titbit has all the details on Noella’s new BF.

RHOC: Who is Noella Bergener? Star’s age, estranged husband and career

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Bobby Schubenski?

Bobby is Noella’s new boyfriend, who has been spotted in pictures and videos with the RHOC star. Although she hasn’t confirmed whether they are in an official relationship, she hasn’t strayed away from getting cosy in public with him.

He is clothing business owner and Twitch streamer, who currently plays four times a week. Previously, he was in a relationship with WWE wrestler Rosa Mendez who he starred on reality show Total Divas with back in 2015.

From Pennsylvania, United States, he has shared custody with his and Rosa’s daughter Jordan. He is also known for being a host on the Danny Wimmer Presents: Space Zebra Show on Twitch.

Bobby’s net worth

Bobby isn’t considered ‘wealthy’ to most fans but his clothing company Blackcraft Cult had a market capitalization of $219.1 million in 2020, according to Craft. He’s built the entire firm from the ground up with co-owner Jim Somers.

Reports say Bobby is worth $5 million to $10 million, a significant amount more than Noella, who has a net worth of $1 million. Although her salary is pretty hefty, most of her fortune comes from modeling and Instagram brand deals.

He started the company with a $100 bill and never went to school, while becoming a member of several different bands – including music group The Witch Was Right – who he went on to tour with.

Noella’s boyfriend previously told Dam Nation Vault that he launched Blackcraft in 2012. His firm is now so successful that it had a collaboration merch and partnership with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Floyd!

Noella’s boyfriend bought her an online sex toy business for Christmas. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/Vp109tk4iM — Threewick (@oh_chadwick) April 21, 2022

OMG: Who is RHOC Noella Bergener’s estranged husband “Sweet” James Bergener?

Noella Bergener and Bobby

Noella confirmed during the RHOC reunion that she is dating Bobby Schubenski, who is followed on Instagram by her co-star Nicole James. They began dating less than a year after she filed for legal separation from James Bergener.

Their relationship began a few weeks before Christmas 2021, when Bobby bought her an online s*x toy business. Her co-stars were totally gobsmacked by this news while most fans thought the gesture was romantic.

Noella revealed to the Daily Mail in February that she met her boyfriend three years ago during dinner with friends before really connecting with him in lockdown.

@BlxckmassCrew is an off shoot of @BlackCraftCult, and was founded by AEW wrestler @malakaiblxck and @BlackCraftCult owner Bobby Schubenski — 🜏 𖤐 Hatboxfiend 𖤐 🜏 (@hatboxfiend) March 5, 2022

