Bravo fans can get excited as Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders is set to appear on Vanderpump Rules.

The 32-year-old has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his mother. However, he’s now branching out to another Bravo show – Vanderpump Rules.

Pump Rules is literally brimming with drama in March 2023 after the Bravosphere was shaken up by Scandoval. Ariana Madix and her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, split and then a cheating scandal was uncovered.

Sandoval had been cheating with Ariana’s friend, Raquel Leviss. Both Tom and Raquel have publicly addressed the affair since the news broke.

Who is Oliver Saunders?

Oliver Saunders is Garcelle Beauvais eldest son. His father is Daniel Saunders and his parents split when he was around nine years old.

Born in 1991, Oliver is 32 years old and has two younger twin brothers named, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas Nilon, aged 16.

Oliver married Samantha Saunders in 2020. The same year, they welcomed their son, Oliver Jr.

However, Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha in 2022, reports The US Sun.

The reality TV star can be found on Instagram at @iamoliversaunders with around 27k followers.

Oliver stars in Vanderpump Rules

On March 8, 2023, Oliver took to Instagram to share that he and his mother were set to star in Bravo‘s Vanderpump Rules.

In clips from the show, Oliver can be seen partying with Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss.

Raquel and Oliver also kiss during filming for the show. The scenes were filmed in the summer of 2022.

After Oliver posted the Vanderpump Rules clip to Instagram, his mother commented on the video, writing: “Lol keep me out of it.”

Garcelle can also be seen saying in a scene from the show: “Ooh, should I be here?” when her son says that he “had a good night.”

Oliver and Raquel’s kiss adds to the Scandoval drama on Vanderpmup Rules as Raquel and Tom were said to have been “hooking up,” reports Page Six.

Oliver Saunders’ face tattoo

Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed that Oliver Saunders has a face tattoo as he appears on the show in 2023.

Garcelle’s son appears to have had the face ink for some time. He has had the face tattoo under his left eye for over two years, however, his Instagram page only goes back to 2021.

The 32-year-old has a dollar sign inked under his left eye. Oliver’s neck is also covered in tattoos. He has more on his hands, arms, and chest.