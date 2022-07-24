Olivia and Venita’s beef divides Southern Charm fans after birthday party row













Southern Charm stars Olivia Flowers and Venita Aspen’s ongoing beef divides fans after fifth instalment dived into the previous cliffhanger episode. Fans have had their say on social media.

Olivia and Venita aren’t exactly the best of friends. Long story short, Olivia showed up at the birthday bash as Venita was unaware of her presence. Of course, that didn’t sit well with her, at all.

After blaming one another for knowing each other for less than five minutes, the TV stars had an intense argument. It was also during Venita’s birthday celebration, which was joint with Madison LeCroy.

One thing after another, Madison, who was also getting the majority of the attention from the rest of the girls, was also blamed by Venita for ruining her party. The encounter had fans commenting on the row as they took sides.

What happened between Olivia and Venita?

The latest episode of the eighth season of Southern Charm featured one of the biggest arguments between Olivia and Venita. The two ladies ended up in a quarrel as Olivia and Kathryn Dennis showed up at Madison LeCroy and Venita’s joint birthday party.

No, Olivia didn’t show up to the party uninvited, but her presence did surprise, at least Venita. The 28-year-old was not informed by Madison that her friend turned enemy would receive an invitation to their pink-themed birthday celebration.

Of course, the dispute began after Leva Bonaparte brought up the conversation that Kathryn and Olivia should talk about their issues and solve their differences with Venita. But did it need to be on the day of Venita’s birthday?

As Venita and Olivia had a one-on-one conversation with no success, both accused each other of having known one another for five minutes. On the other hand, Venita claps back saying that she has known her for “less than five minutes”.

Leaving the conversation, they both agreed to patch up their differences in the future.

“None of this would have happened if Madison did not invite these two girls. Like, we could’ve actually had a Southern moment if she was not trying to start drama like she always does,” Venita said on the confessionary.

Fans are divided

As the tension between both starts was rising and a lot of eyebrows were lifted during the tense confrontation, Southern Charm viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions.

The argument has had fans divided, who have been defending either Olivia or Venita. Many described the situation as an awkward moment where none of the two Bravo stars were going to a conclusion, and would rather be blaming each other.

Venita is upset that Madison gets all the attention

Two birthday girls, a joint celebration, but one wasn’t happy about getting less attention.

As two good friends, Madison and Venita celebrated their respective 31st and 28th birthday together. However, Venita was not having the best day of her life. Not only did Olivia show up, but the other birthday girl Madison seemed to have been getting the most attention of the two.

Throughout the scenes, Venita was discontent and felt left out after the girls were more focused on Madison’s recent engagement news and her stunning ring. The Bravo star wanted them to focus on their birthdays, instead.

At the end of the tense episode, Venita sat down in the confessionary and dropped the blame bomb. The Charleston native blamed Madison for ruining her party. Ouch.

However, days later, Leva Bonaparte’s visit to Venita’s home had the reality star confessing that she didn’t handle the whole drama at the birthday party very well.

