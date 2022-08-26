











Olivia Flowers has left Southern Charm viewers confused about her age, ever since she said, “People in the south treat you like a maid by 23.” As a result, many are now trying to figure out how old Austen’s new beau is.

The Bravo show’s newbie, described as “intelligent” by fans, has been dating Austen Flowers since she joined the latest season. Then on WWHL, she stuck up for him and is thought to either be dating or at least good friends with him.

Viewers are comparing their age difference, which only spans across a few years. Olivia is younger than the beer business owner, but fans noticed that she doesn’t appear to have a job – other than filming for Southern Charm.

Olivia from Southern Charm’s age

Born on April 27th 1992, Olivia is 30 years old at the time of writing. She left viewers confused after stating, “People in the south treat you like an old maid by 23.” While some were led to think she is in her ’20s, she later said she is 30.

One fan took to Reddit and wrote: “Ok so I’m confused. Last episode Olivia said she was 23 and in this current episode she said she’s 30. Can someone confirm her age?”

As it turns out, Olivia meant that she feels people expect those in the south to be married and have kids at a young age – such as 23 years old – but is actually several years past that age.

Despite the rumors that she doesn’t appear to have a job, Olivia has spent several years working on her career as a production manager. She is a personal assistant and acting coach to Crystal Carson.

How old is Austen Kroll?

Austen is 35 years old. Born on June 16th 1987, he is five years older than Olivia and runs his own beer business. He was born in Washington before growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, attending college in Alabama.

He later travelled to New Zealand before settling in Charleston. Austen’s entrepreneurial years have led to launching his own beer called Trop Hop, crafted by his brewery Kings Calling Brewing Company, in 2019.

His ex Madison LeCroy is three years younger than him, so it appears that he prefers to be older than the woman he is dating. However, he dated an older woman Lindsay Hubbard, 36, while Ciara Miller is a lot younger at 26.

Olivia and Austen

Olivia and Austen have been dating on Southern Charm, but have faced issues, such as Olivia inviting his ex Madison to a party. But as per The Daily Dish, Austen spoke fondly of Olivia in July, after filming wrapped. He revealed:

Let’s just say that if we were together, she’s just like the kindest, most classy, sweetest person and I’d be a very lucky man if we were together. So I’ll just say that. There’s so much of this season to show.

During filming, she called him out after claiming conversations were being focused on Madison. During her appearance on WWHL recently, Olivia revealed Madison had been texting Austen late at night.

Then when Olivia brought a new man – who she was set up with – along to an event, Austen was surprised to see her with him. He previously said of her to Craig: “She’s very cool. And she’s chill. And she’s level-headed.”

