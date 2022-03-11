Oops, Andy Cohen lets slip that season 12 of RHOBH is on the way













Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are over the moon this week as Andy Cohen spilt the tea on the upcoming season and said how its first episode is the best he’s seen on the entire franchise.

Some RHOBH fans are still recovering from Season 11 after the intense reunion left us with more questions than we started with. However, we will have the answers soon as the new season is just around the corner.

RELATED: The crazy conditions RHOBH’s Erika Jayne has set for a new romance

Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 8922 Serving the Hamptons | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MkhVWa_sXaE/hqdefault.jpg 970913 970913 center 22403

Andy Cohen. Picture:

Andy Cohen Shares Some Big News About The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | The Tonight Show

Andy Cohen said its the “best first episode of the franchise”

The new season looks like it won’t be a disappointment to fans of the franchise as during the March 9 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live Andy said the upcoming season had the best first episode of the entire franchise.

During the episode with special guest Aidy Brynar, Andy said:

Big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up, well, I guess I shouldn’t say anything. Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

However, Aidy took one for the team and insisted he “tell everything!” to which Andy slipped:

I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, the best first episode of Beverly Hills, that I’ve seen. Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

What to expect this season

Season 12 is set to be a good one after fans were left high and dry at the end of season 11 and wondering what happened with Erika as well as Dorit’s terrifying burglary. – We have lots to catch up on.

The cast has been filming since October 2021 and has already been seen having some drama on their trip to Aspen as well as Portia’s Bat Mitzvah.

Bravo has also confirmed that we will discover more about Erika’s legal battles as well as Rina’s drama with multiple housewives, which led to an unfollowing war on Instagram.

We just started RHOBH, do you watch this delightful trash too? — Rev. 'Go fuck yourself, russian warship' (@Plant_Daddie) March 11, 2022

There are two new cast members

Aside from our original cast from Season 11 including, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle, there are two new housewives joining the ladies.

The two new women are Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino who are joining the franchise as full-time housewives.

Sanela is a former Bosnian refugee who is now a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The new reality star also has her own swimwear company.

Sheree is the former wife of Will Smith and the ex-couple share a son together called Trey. Sheree is a successful businesswoman and runs multiple of her own companies including a skincare brand called Whoop Ash.

There are also rumours of Kim Richards making her return to the show as well as Kathy Hilton being shown more frequently too.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK