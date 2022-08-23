Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards and calls other Housewives 'faves'













Celeb Paris Hilton unexpectedly and unknowingly shaded her aunt Kyle Richards by leaving her out of a photo of the Real Housewives.

She then tweeted three other stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said they were her ‘faves’.

It’s very likely Paris Hilton hadn’t known her aunt Kyle Richards was left out, but Bravo fans have responded to the unfortunate post.

Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards from photo

One Bravo fan pointed out the original photo of the housewives, which had Paris’ aunt front and center. Whereas the picture the reality star shared on Twitter had been cropped down. The mum then added a caption calling her aunt’s co-stars as her ‘faves’.

Fans were quick to react.

One penned on the social media site: “Not Paris cutting out her Aunt Kyle,” followed by skull emoji.

A second added: “I wish I could see Kyle’s reaction to this!”

A third follower explained that she had re-tweeted the post, so didn’t photoshop her aunt out herself. But other Bravo fans pointed out she also did not tag her aunt Kyle either.

Fans forget Paris’ connection to the RHOBH star

It’s easy for viewers to forget the bonds and close connections in Hollywood, and who is related to who?

Long time fans of the show know all about Kyle’s past, drama and loved her in scenes for the past nine seasons.

Kyle’s sister Kim was also a main cast member for a number of years, but she has another sister – Kathy Hilton.

The siblings’ mother Kathleen Richards, and Paris’ grandmother, passed away in 2002 following a fight with breast cancer.

Unlike her sisters, Kathy stayed out of the spotlight until she was a Hilton, whereas Kyle and Kim have enjoyed their reality shows.

