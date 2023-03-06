A man called Patrick Somers has accused Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval of cheating on Raquel Leviss with a woman called Julia when they were together. It comes after Tom and Ariana Madix broke up.

It’s all kicking off among the Pump Rules cast, and it’s not even just on-screen this time. Patrick is claiming that Tom cheated on Raquel with his best friend Julia, sharing alleged text exchanges on social media for fans to see.

After the news Tom and Ariana had broken up came out, rumors began to circulate Tom had cheated on her during their relationship, as well as when he was going out with co-star Raquel. We explain the drama.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Who is Patrick Somers?

Patrick is a media personality from Los Angeles, California. He appears to work for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Bravo TV, as he lists their Twitter accounts on his social media bio, and is a marketing manager.

Somers revealed he was hired by Lisa Rinna on RHOBH to “start drama” until they “fell out.” He is believed to be her former marketing manager and is based in New York when he’s not in LA.

He has now called out Tom for allegedly cheating on Raquel with a woman called Julia, but this is unconfirmed by the Vanderpump Rules star. Amid the drama, Somers’ Instagram is “currently down due to so much activity.”

Patrick Somers and Tom Sandoval: Drama

Patrick took to social media to share alleged text exchanges with Tom, claiming he had cheated with Julia. The exchanges claim Tom was asking Patrick to take his stories down, adding that it’s “becoming unsafe for my business partners.”

He responded to Tom with: “It’s all the lies you told her for me. ‘I want to marry you’, but wouldn’t even date her”. He added: “BUT THEN TO FIND OUT ON TOP OF ALL THAT you were cheating.”

Tom said he doesn’t want any problems before telling Patrick: “I will text Julia privately with an apology. I am sorry.”

Amid the drama, Tom posted an Instagram to his page stating:

Hey, I fully understand and deserve your anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz and my friends and family out of this situation. Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.

Tom spoke of how he wanted Pump Rules fans to “direct their anger toward him” and not his employees. He continued: I need some time to address everything else. “

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Tom for comment.

Tom ‘cheated’ with Julia, claims Patrick

Patrick claims Tom cheated on Raquel Leviss, who he was in a relationship with before Ariana, with a woman called Julia. The lady in question has not been properly identified, but Patrick claims she is his best friend.

It comes following the news that Tom and Ariana have broken up amid claims he cheated on her with Raquel, as revealed on Vanderpump Rules.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C