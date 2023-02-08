Paul Connell’s age has been thrown into question by some Bravo fans as he appears on a brand new series of RHONJ in 2023.

Paulie joins his partner, Dolores Catania, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13. Their relationship is a pretty big deal as Dolores previously dated David Principe for many years on the show.

She also has a close relationship with her ex-husband and father of her two children, Frank Catania, who once likened her new partner, Paulie, to Buzz Lightyear.

Let’s find out more about Paulie, including his Irish roots, job, and what fans make of him and Dolores together.

Fans guess Paul Connell’s age

Dolores and Paul went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2022. Since then, fans have wanted to get to know more about Dolo’s new man, including his age.

RHONJ fans have taken to Twitter following the show’s season 13 premiere to ask how old he is, one fan said that Dolores’ boyfriend “looks awfully young.”

Paulie is younger than his girlfriend, but not by much. Page Six reported that he was 48 years old in 2022.

Dolores is 52 years old and she celebrates her birthday on December 28. Therefore, there’s only a four-year age gap between the RHONJ couple.

Frank Sr and his girlfriend, Brittany Mattessic, have a 25-year age gap. Brittany is 33 and Frank is 58, reports Bravo.

What is Paul’s job?

Dolores is a mother and reality star, but many fans want to know more about what her boyfriend does for a living.

Speaking to US Weekly in February 2023, Dolores said that Paul is a “very successful electrical contractor in the city. He owns a company called Eco Electric.”

Dolores added that her partner ventured to the USA from Ireland “in his twenties” and now runs a successful company.

He can be found on LinkedIn where he writes that he’s the owner of Eco Electrical Services LLC in New York.

RHONJ fans love Paul and Dolores together

In her US Weekly interview, Dolores said that she was “nervous” for her partner to join the RHONJ cast.

However, it appears, from viewers’ tweets, that many people are happy to see them together on the show.

Dolores and Paulie met in a queue for an Apple store per his 2022 Instagram post, and it seems that they’re still very much in love now.

One fan wrote: “Dolores and Paul make a cute couple, they look so sweet together. So happy for Dolores.”

Another tweeted: “Dolores seems so happy with Paul. She was never this gushy about David”

