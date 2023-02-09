Many Vanderpump Rules fans have declared their love for Peter Madrigal via Twitter since the show kicked off in 2023, others want to know more about his age.

Peter is back on screen alongside his Vanderpump Rules co-stars including Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and many more familiar faces.

Season 10 premiered on Wednesday, February 8. It looks like there are new flames on the scene, tensions rising, and relationship drama in store during the 2023 season.

Who is Peter Madrigal?

Peter Madrigal is SUR manager and he’s been a recurring cast member on Vanderpump Rules since season 1.

He’s been in the restaurant industry for 14 years and said that 2023 is “going to be an interesting year” for him on the Amplify You with Danielle Paci podcast.

Since 2013, Peter has appeared on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and now he’s back again for season 10.

As well as being a reality TV star, Peter has some acting credits to his name per IMDb. He appeared in a short film in 2016 called The Raiven Destiny. He’s also listed as a producer on two more short films in 2016, The First Step and Oliver.

Peter has 242k followers on Instagram and can be found at @peter_madrigal. He also has over 144k followers on Twitter at @LLPJMadrigal.

Peter from Vanderpump Rules’ age

As Peter returns to Vanderpump Rules for its 10th season, many fans have questions about his age.

The Bravo star was 36 years old in 2020 according to Page Six. This means that Peter is 39 in 2023.

Many viewers of the show took to Twitter following the season 10 premiere, to suggest that Peter was “about 40” and they weren’t wrong.

Raquel and Peter go on a date

Raquel Leviss and Peter go on a date during Vanderpump Rules season 10.

While some fans are here for the two cozy-ing up, others aren’t keen on Raquel, 28, and Peter, 39, getting close, judging by people’s tweets.

One fan wrote: “Peter and Raquel was not on my 2023 bingo card”

But, another tweeted: “Raquel and Peter. Hmmmm. I like it.”

