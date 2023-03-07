Phaedra Parks of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame is hitting our screens on a new show, and this time is set to appear on Married to Medicine.

The news was confirmed by multiple Bravo fan accounts on Twitter but rumors have been flying since January that Phaedra could become a star on the show.

Fans are also discussing the news that Contessa and Anila will be leaving the show, though neither Bravo nor the women themselves have confirmed this yet.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features

Who is Phaedra Parks?

Phaedra Parks is TV personality as well as an attorney, mortician, businesswoman, author, and actress.

She is best known for featuring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which she was part of from 2010-2017.

In 2022, she starred in season two of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock and has even made an appearance in Real Housewives of Dubai.

Phaedra has two children, Ayden and Dylan, who were born in 2010 and 2013 respectively.

Does Phaedra have Instagram?

She is very active on social media and Phaedra has just under 3 million Instagram followers.

In her bio, she describes herself as a “super sassy but always classy attorney to the stars- southern belle, mommy, mortician, lifestyle guru, Wilhelmina model, actress, and author”.

Phaedra also runs a Cameo page, where fans can pay £145 for a personalized video (about $171), or £436 for a live video call (about $515).

Fans react to Phaedra joining Married to Medicine

After the news broke that Contessa and Anila could be leaving the show and Phaedra will be joining, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

One fan said: “Wow I’m really surprised about Contessa but I love Phaedra should be good.”

Another wrote: “PHAEDRAS BACK !!!!!!! My entire day is made. #married2med.”

Others were confused over the decision, with one fan writing: “Now why would y’all remove Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott they’re literally married to medicine. What doctor is Phaedra bringing along?”

“Now what Phaedra got to do with Medicine?” another asked.