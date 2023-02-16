The Real Housewives of Miami are back in 2023 and season 5 episode 14 sees Marysol Patton receive “hurtful news” from an ex per the episode’s description. Let’s find out more about Philippe Pautesta-Herder.

Marysol has experienced many ups and downs during her time on The Real Housewives of Miami. Her mother, Elsa, passed away at 84 years old in 2019.

Nowadays, Marysol is happily married. After two seasons as a full-time cast member on the Bravo show, she returned as a ‘friend’ in 2013, 2021, and 2022.

Who is Philippe Pautesta-Herder?

Philippe Pautesta-Herder is a French businessman.

According to his LinkedIn page, he’s in the food and beverage business and is based in Miami, Florida. He’s listed as Chief Executive Officer and founder of PHP ENTERPRISES.

He was married to Marysol Patton from 2010-2012.

Gossip Next Door reports that Philippe is 10 years younger than Marysol. This would make him 46 years old in 2023.

Despite splitting up after getting married, Marysol and her ex remained amicable: “She and her husband are still on good terms, she admits it was her dedication to her career that may have soured the relationship,” reports Huff Post.

Philippe can be found on Instagram at @philippepautesta, however, his account is private. He writes in his IG bio that he’s the owner of Le food Catering.

Marysol and Philippe’s marriage

Bravo fans were introduced to Marysol and Philippe during The Real Housewives of Miami season 1.

The two got married during the show’s first season but they were only together for a year before the relationship fell apart.

Marysol and Philippe tied the knot in 2010 in Colorado, reports Screen Rant.

The two split in 2012 and Marysol explained the relationship breakdown during RHOM season 2.

Steve McNamara is Marysol’s husband

The Real Housewives of Miami cast members have had some heartbreak over the years with Larsa Pippen splitting from husband, Scottie, and Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce still in progress.

While there have been some sad moments, there have also been many things to celebrate. Alexia Echevarria and her husband, Todd Nepola, got married during the show.

Marysol, 56, also moved on after Philippe with her current husband Steve McNamara, 62.

Steve and Marysol tied the knot in 2021 in Tulum, Mexico. Page Six reports that the two opted for a traditional Mayan ceremony to make a commitment to one another.

