The cast newbie, who joined for season four, has proven that her doc level work ethic is seriously paying off. Her home with husband and attorney Anthony Lopez is literally a RHOM star’s – or anyone’s, for that matter – dream.

From double-height ceilings to the most relaxing hallway you’ve ever laid eyes on, Nicole shared her stunning home with Architectural Digest. Ever since, fans are green with envy at the Bravo star’s humble abode.

Inside Nicole Martin’s home

Nicole’s tranquil 9000-square-foot property is based in Coral Gables, Miami. Sharing it with husband Anthony, they spent over a year renovating the home specifically to their taste, and now it’s a minimalist’s dream.

With a 20-chair theater connecting a secret panel door to a 3000-bottle wine cellar, their passion to entertain is evident. There’s no denying that the place is enough to house the entire RHOM cast and their families.

Nicole revealed to Bravo that her and the ladies go in the cellar while the men watch sporting events! She said:

We have a media room on the second floor where we spend most of our Sunday afternoons… We all like snuggle up on the couch and we watch movies or we’ll watch sporting events.

A waterfront stretching 500-feet surrounds the home, while the Mediterranean-style property is complemented by her husband’s growing collection of 15 cars – including a 1954 Porsche Speedster and a 1951 Jaguar.

Fans thought she sold the Miami property

On the February 2 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Larsa Pippen shared that her The Real Housewives of Miami castmate Dr. Nicole Martin had “already sold” her Coral Gables home.

However, Nicole cleared up the confusion on an Instagram Live Q&A and revealed that, although it was tempting to sell the home once it had been renovated, they “thankfully” did not go on to put the place on the market.

Keeping it for themselves instead, and rightfully so, they were living on Fisher Island while the place was renovated. She told Bravo that their aim was to keep it feeling cozy, and said:

We wanted to update the home but still have it feel very cozy and warm and comfortable. We wanted to stay true to the exterior of the home’s aesthetic. There’s a lot of coral, a lot of arches, and natural elements. So we really wanted to bring that feeling inside the home.

The RHOM star’s net worth

Nicole’s medical career began and continues at the University of Miami, where she is an assistant professor of clinical anesthesiology. She has since accumulated a $3 million net worth, as reported by Celeb Saga.

In January, she began showing off the flashy ten-carat ring on her finger, which goes hand-in-hand with her incredible Miami home. As a board-certified anaesthesiologist and lecturer, she is thought to earn $389K annually.

Add to her resume that she’s a RHOM cast member, and pair it with her hubby Anthony’s attorney salary = they now have a stunning home which caters to all their needs!

