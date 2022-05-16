











Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, who both left RHOA last season, have reconnected with each other. It comes as fans share their hopes for them to return to the Bravo series, and question why they aren’t making a comeback.

After Porsha made her exit, she went on to launch her own spin-off series, Porsha’s Family Matters. But when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returned for season 14, many were left with a hole in their hearts when she didn’t appear.

Many viewers are now wondering what she’s up to, but it turns out that she is having “good gut laughs” after truly missing one another. Fans are now sharing how they are proud of their growth, and support their decision to leave.

Porsha reconnects with Cynthia Bailey

Porsha and Cynthia have now gotten closer since leaving RHOA. She detailed on Instagram how they would always sit next to each other during the show reunions, and how she has missed her loads.

Cynthia commented on Porsha’s IG post regarding their meet-up, and wrote:

Girl!!!! Felt so good to just laugh with you again. Life is too damn short! Sooooo much fun reconnecting. Live, laugh & love!!!! Congrats on everything!!!

They didn’t always see eye-to-eye on the series, but since leaving, have made amends. Fans commented with words like “growth” but didn’t hold back from saying how much they want them back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Fans want Porsha to return to RHOA

Since Porsha announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2021, viewers have been questioning why she isn’t coming back. Instead, she’s focusing on other business ventures, such as her homeware company.

The Bravo star only took a “pause” from the network before she launched her own spin-off, Porsha’s Family Matters. And since she left, viewers may miss her, but congratulate her for leaving a drama-filled environment.

After some tense arguments on-screen, several fans have noticed Porsha’s “growth” since leaving. One fan wrote on Twitter: “Porsha’s trending again. She is living her best life now. That’s Porsha’s show #RHOA.”

Another said: “Honestly, I want Kandi off the show. I just want Nene, Porsha, and Phaedra back. Bring back the OGs.”

“It’s just not the same without Porsha I’m sorry #rhoa,” reacted a regular viewer.

#RHOA is having one of it's best seasons and yall sleep on it. However I do think Porsha would have made it even better. — #TeamLollipop 🍭💡 #BBB22 (@es64336116) May 16, 2022

EARNINGS: What is Porsha Williams’ net worth?

Her new house with beau Simon

Porsha and fiance Simon are now living in Georgia, Atlanta. During the first episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, they went house-hunting for a home (translation: mansion) to live in together.

Their bedroom has a total boho feel, filled with her own Pampered By Porsha homeware line. The home’s kitchen is full of wood with an island in the middle, while their home has a huge walkway with hanging chandeliers.

Porsha gave her old Duluth-based home to her mother to live at, when she moved into the almost $7 million home with her fiance Simon. With a huge pool outside and grand floor-to-ceiling windows, the place looks huge!

Obviously, the $6.5million dollar home doesn’t end there. It has five and a half bathrooms, five bedrooms, is 50,284-square feet on a 1.88-acres lot, according to the K E M P I R E Youtube channel.

