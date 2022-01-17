Porsha and Simon’s new multi-million home is a serious flex of wealth











Porsha Williams and fiance Simon Guobadia are not afraid to flaunt their wealth, as they were house-hunting multi-million dollar homes on her Bravo show Family Matters...

The RHOA couple have been going from strength to strength since he proposed, and have now officially moved in together amid the excitement of their future wedding.

Atlanta was the place they had their eyes set on, despite Porsha never having moved from Duluth before. She previously spoke about her independence in bringing up her daughter alone, and wanted to hold onto that.

However, Porsha went on to say she is ready to move in with Simon. So, we peeked inside their new home (well, not literally, but browsed a few photos and zoomed in, that type of thing).

Inside Porsha and Simon’s new home

Porsha and Simon are now living in Georgia, Atlanta, following the first episode of Porsha’s Family Matters where they went house-hunting for a home (translation: mansion) to live in together.

Their bedroom has a total boho feel, filled with her own Pampered By Porsha homeware line. The kitchen home is full of wood with an island in the middle, while their home has a huge walkway with hanging chandeliers.

Porsha gave her old Duluth-based home to her mother to live at, when she moved into the almost $7million home with her fiance Simon. With a huge pool outside and grand floor-to-ceiling windows, the place looks huge!

Obviously, the $6.5million dollar home doesn’t end there. It has five and a half bathrooms, five bedrooms, is 50,284-square feet on a 1.88-acres lot, according to the K E M P I R E Youtube channel.

The RHOA couple’s wealth explored

With a $400,000 net worth, Porsha came to fame when she co-hosted the show Dish Nation and starred in a spin-off series Porsha’s Having a Baby, which she reportedly made “good money” from.

She mainly got her source of wealth from starring on RHOA, and is now thought to be making just as much in her own show Porsha’s Family Matters.

During Porsha’s Family Matters, the couple can be seen driving around in luxury cars and Simon’s lavish lifestyle is very clear from one glance at his IG page.

Exact Net Worth reports that Simon’s net worth is estimated at $40million in 2021. He says on Porsha’s Family Matters that he’s a restaurant and nightclub owner. As per Simon’s LinkedIn page, he is the CEO of SIMCOL Group.

Simon writes in his profile that his specialities include: “Petroleum Supplier, Petroleum Transport, Multimedia Companies, Hospitality, Investor.” Porsha was formerly worth $16million, when she was married to football player Kordell Stewart.

Simon sold his former $4.5million home

Simon was previously living with his ex Falynn Pina in Buckhead, Atlanta, in a huge mansion filled with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms. He bought it for $3.36million in 2019, before selling it on September 15th 2021 for $4.5million.

Across 1.33 acres, the home had a courtyard and four garages, where Simon usually kept his car collection.

Built in 2012, the 13,500-square foot property two-story foyer with a silver leaf dome design and a dramatic staircase, according to The Sun. It also has a master bedroom and huge closet big enough to fit 300 pairs of shoes!

The home is just one of several homes owned by Simon, who also has other properties in Atlanta and Miami.

