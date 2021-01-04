What is Porsha Williams' net worth in 2021? RHOA star's earnings explored











As a new year comes in, Porsha Williams’ net worth is being questioned by Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers.

The cast of RHOA are widely known to make the big bucks, as they live glamorous lives attending parties and taking on professional projects.

Porsha is amongst the other group of ladies who all have their own entrepreneurial careers to keep up.

So what is Porsha Williams’ net worth in 2021? Let’s look at her earnings…

What does Porsha Williams do for a living?

Porsha, 39, is a model and singer. Her main role now involves being a TV personality on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She released her debut single Flatline in 2014, following appearances in music videos when she strived for a career in the modelling industry.

When she was 24 years old, Williams opened a daycare facility.

She currently spends most of her time as a civil rights activist, following in the footsteps of her grandfather Hosea Williams.

Porsha Williams: Net worth

$5 million

Porsha co-hosted the show Dish Nation and starred in a spin-off series Porsha’s Having a Baby, which she reportedly made “good money” from.

She mainly gets her source of wealth from starring on RHOA!

It has been reported that she had a higher net worth when she was married to football player Kordell Stewart, at a value of $16 million.

Porsha Williams: Family

She co-parents her daughter Pilar, 1, with fiance Dennis McKinley, 44.

The couple previously split in June 2019 and were engaged again in December 2019. However, her ring was nowhere to be seen in recent pictures, when she cosied up with him on Instagram…

Porsha was previously married to football player Kordell Stewart, who she divorced from in 2013.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

