Porsha Williams serves 'all kinds of body-ody' in skintight bodysuit on Vegas trip











Former RHOA star Porsha Williams took to Instagram to promote her hair brand, but fans were mesmerized by her hourglass figure instead.

NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams may have exited the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but the pair have remained friends, so much so that they embarked on a Vegas night out over the weekend.

Porsha’s husband, Simon Guobadia, was in full Instagram boyfriend mode as he filmed his fiancé strutting while flaunting her flowing hair extensions.

However, the promo post for her Go Naked hair accessories proved ineffective as followers focused only on her figure-flattering blue and white patterned jumpsuit.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Porsha Williams is “the moment” in Dolce & Gabbana

Ready to take on Sin City, Porsha was a vision in Dolce & Gabbana leggings and swimsuit as she sashayed out of a golden elevator in a recent Instagram post.

Resembling antique Chinese porcelain, the outfit set her back about $1200, as part of the brand’s new Blu Mediterraneo line.

“The moment,” she captioned the video, whilst tagging her luxury hair company, Go Naked. Specializing in wigs, extensions and lashes, it was clearly the focus of the upload, but her followers – including Simon – were hypnotized by her figure instead.

View Instagram Post

Simon cheekily commented: “I’m a lucky b*****d…figuratively speaking.”

Porsha’s legions of celeb friends similarly showered her with compliments. “It’s giving bawdy and face,” wrote Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star and actress Erica Pinkett.

Growing Up Hip Hop alum Toya Johnson added: “Body” with several flame emojis.

Some followers also drew similarities between Porsha’s outfit and a Clase Azul bottle. “Ok Porsha! Looking like a Clase Azul Tequila bottle!” one fan wrote. Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck likewise commented: “Suddenly wanted a shot of Clase Azul”

Porsha has come a long way since her body struggles

Although the reality star is seemingly as confident as ever now, the 41-year-old faced body insecurity during her teen years.

Talking to Women’s Health in November 2021, the mother-of-one admitted she was bullied in junior high for being “really skinny”, instead of the “fully developed, voluptuous girl that I was ‘supposed to be’.”

When she developed curves, peers accused her of going under the knife, which was far from the truth at the time.

Now in her 40s, the author has been transparent about her surgical procedures, including a non-surgical nose job in 2016, and a breast augmentation to give her “athletic build” a “more feminine touch”.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK