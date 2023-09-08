Project Runway fans were in their element when it was announced that the show would be launching an epic All Stars spin-off show in 2023. The fashion superstars from various seasons of the Bravo series reunited for the ultimate competition. While season 20 was all about celebrating the successes of the designers, one of them had something extremely difficult to overcome while competing on the show. Now Project Runway fans are asking who Chimere Wall is.

Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth are judges on season 20 while Christian Siriano hosts the series. Christian oversees the show’s contestants through their process including Fabio Costa, Bishme Cromartie, Korto Momolu, Rami Kashou, and many more designers.

Project Runway remembers Chimere Wall

From Project Runway season 20’s very first task, contestant Bishme Cromartie instantly thought of his late sister.

When he took part in season 17 back in 2019, Bishme had been dealt the sad news that his sister was terminally ill with cancer.

During the show’s first episode in 2023, the contestants were asked to reflect on their “worst looks” from their season which Bishme described as “triggering.”

However, despite still being in the grieving process, he decided to take part in Project Runway All Stars and dedicated it to his late sister, Chimere Wall.

Chimere passed away in 2022

Bishme and his late sister were extremely close. He described her as being like a “second mom” to him.

Before her passing in 2022, Bishme said his sister told him “he got this.”

After a four-year-long battle with stage 4 colon cancer, Chimere died on July 24, 2022.

She was born on December 15, 1979.

On July 28, 2022, Bishme took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late sister.

He wrote: “I love you Chimere and Fly high, you inspired me more than anyone in this world and I’ll continue to make you proud.”

Bishme ‘honored’ his sister

Speaking about fashion during season 20 episode 14, Bishme said that it’s his “diary, his saving grace, his religion…”

The designer added that the collection he produced on the show for the ‘eight looks in eight days’ challenge, was inspired by his grieving process.

Bishme said on the Bravo show: “I want to showcase what I’m feeling and how I’m feeling.”

He opted to use whites, creams, black and different shades of red.

The season 20 star added: “To be able to tell my story with my collection is my way of being able to honor my sister.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area).

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Breast cancer resources and support organisations), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).