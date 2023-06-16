Bishme Cromartie is back on Project Runway, and the show’s first challenge sees him inspired by his late sister. The fashion designer returns to the competition series alongside many more Project Runway favorites in the brand new All Stars series dropping in 2023.

Project Runway fans will remember Bishme from season 17. He made it to episode 14 of the show, finishing the series in fourth place. The designer admits he feels “uneasy” during the All Stars competition as the first challenge is particularly “triggering” for him.

Project Runway’s Bishme remembers his sister

As Project Runway All Stars gets underway, the designers are given their first task which is to reinvent their “worst” look from their season.

While some designers joked that they had to seek “therapy” for their previous work, others felt genuinely uneasy at the thought of revisiting the time they created the look.

Looking at his “worst” work, Bishme said that he felt “triggered” by the challenge. But, didn’t want to “get into his head.”

The Project Runway star had been dealt the sad news that his sister was terminally ill with cancer when he was taking part in season 17.

Bishme’s sister sadly passed away

Bishme was reminded of the worry he had about his late sister’s cancer battle in season 17.

He also said the ‘redemption’ challenge brought back sad feelings he had at the time he created his “worst” look on Project Runway.

Bishme explained on the 2023 show that it had only been “a month and some change” since his sister’s passing.

Speaking of his late sister on All Stars, Bishme said that she was “like a second mom” to him.

On July 28, 2022, the Project Runway star took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late sister.

He wrote: “I love you Chimere and Fly high, you inspired me more than anyone in this world and I’ll continue to make you proud.”

Chimere Didley battled cancer

During Project Runway season 17, Bishme dealt with his sister’s colon cancer diagnosis.

The designer battled with his emotions during Project Runway All Stars in 2023. He spoke with producers during some hard times of the ‘redemption’ challenge. It had only been two months since his sister’s passing when he was taking part in the design challenge in episode 2.

Bishme’s older sister, Chimere Faye Didley, sadly passed away on July 24, 2022.

A Go Fund Me page set up for Chimere explains: “In April 2018, just eight months after Chimere wed her loving husband Scott she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.”

Bishme is dedicating his Project Runway come back to his sister in 2023.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).