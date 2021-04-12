Who is Prophet Lott? Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew accuses him of affair!











Amongst the drama on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Prophet Lott arrived on the show on March 11. So, who is he?

He is the person allegedly behind Drew’s claim that LaToya hooked up with the pastor at his daughter’s ceremony.

The recent episode revealed his name, after Drew had reportedly heard about the rumors involving both Prophet Lott and LaToya.

So, who is Prophet Lott? What exactly are the rumors? Let’s get to know him and find out what happened…

Who is Prophet Lott?

Prophet Anthony Lott Jr is a life coach, spiritual advisor and author, who has interpreted dreams for more than 20 years.

His website states that he has worked with “multiple Fortune 500 companies and popular public figures” during his career.

Andrew also holds a Doctorate of Theology from Slidell Seminary.

He played basketball while in high school, and later attended college to continue practising the sport.

Prophet is now a pastor of ‘Breaking the Chains Deliverance Ministry’.

LaToya and Prophet Lott: What happened?

The plans were for Prophet Lott to conduct Drew’s daughter’s blessings ceremony, but blamed LaToya for ruining the event.

She also accused Drew of hooking up with the pastor who was supposed to conduct the ceremony, which is when Prophet Lott was mentioned.

Drew then accused LaToya of splitting up her happy family by ‘preying on him’, and called her ‘Delilah’.

This led several fans to question exactly who Prophet Lott is, who allegedly may have been romantically involved with LaToya.

Drew revealed she had heard that LaToya had booked a hotel room with her advisor Prophet Lott, adding that he had admitted this to her himself.

Prophet denied the claims by saying he did not have an affair with LaToya.

Prophet Lott: Career and love life

Born in December 21 1983 in Dallas, Texas, Prophet Lott had began conducting services for his grandfather by preaching, prophesying, and laying hands on the sick, by the age of five.

His main career role is to guide people on how to be socially, economically, and spiritually empowered.

According to his website, he is married to a woman called Christa Lott, who he has two “beautiful” children with.

Prophet and his wife got married in 2013. However, it looks like they could possibly not be together anymore as he said on RHOA that he was not engaged or in a relationship in the past three years.

