Oliver Saunders has been served with child support papers for his three-year-old son after he and his ex-wife Samantha separated.

The Vanderpump Rules star married Samantha Saunders in May 2020. After two years of marriage and welcoming one child together, Oliver filed for divorce in September 2022.

Oliver, who is the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, has been asked to cover the financial support of his three-year-old son with Samantha after he recently received the paperwork for the legal case.

Oliver Saunders served with child support papers

The Bravo star has been served with child support papers for the financial support of his son, Oliver Saunders, Jr., who was born in February 2020.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Oliver received the court documents on April 23 this year from The State of Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (NDWSS).

The outlet reports that Oliver personally received the paperwork at his home in Las Vegas after NDWSS filed a legal case on behalf of Samantha back in July 2022.

As per the legal papers, Oliver has been ordered to pay child support from March 2020 until the current date, April 2023.

Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha

Oliver filed for divorce from Samantha on September 14, 2022, after they were in a two-year marriage, The US Sun reported in January this year.

In the complaint for divorce obtained by the publication, the filing said that there was “no possibility of reconciliation.”

“They have become incompatible in marriage to such an extent that it is impossible for them to live together,” the filing added.

The report added that Oliver had asked for joint legal custody and the primary physical custody of their toddler son.

Who is Samantha?

Oliver’s ex-wife Samantha, 33, is a mother of four based in Las Vegas. Oliver Jr. turned three years old in February 2023. Samantha has three other kids from previous relationships.

On her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a momma, a fan of Prada and crystal shops. She also reveals that she moved to Las Vegas from the Pacific Northwest.

At the end of last year, she said she got a new job and a “new mindset”. “I’m about to be single with 4 kids in a city with no family but I’m choosing not to fail. Trust this took months!” she added.

