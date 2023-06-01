Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder said she wasn’t “embarrassed” after she was kicked off a theme park ride for being pregnant.

The former Bravo star had a wonderful time with her family at Universal Studios a couple of weeks ago before she was “kicked off” from a thrilling ride because she is expecting a baby.

Stassi detailed her experience at the theme park to her Instagram followers, saying that she didn’t feel “embarrassed” that she wasn’t allowed on the ride.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t ’embarrassed’ over being kicked off ride

The former reality star wasn’t allowed at the Secret Life of Pets ride at Universal Studios because she is pregnant. Stassi and her husband Beau Clark are expecting their second child together.

According to the theme park’s website, pregnant women are not allowed at 10 attractions.

“They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off because I’m pregnant,” the Bravo star told her Instagram followers in a candid video on her Stories.

“I’m not embarrassed or anything,” she continued. “Also it goes like negative two miles an hour. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it.”

In a separate post, the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed that she had a really good time with her family and cried so many “times watching” her daughter experience all the different attractions of the park.

Stassi and her husband are expecting a second baby

Stassi and her husband are expecting a baby boy. The former Pump Rules star unveiled her exciting personal news when she shared a sweet post with her daughter Hartford.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” Stassi wrote in her announcement at the time.

In April, Stassi revealed that their family’s newest addition will be a baby boy, which she felt the entire time of her pregnancy.

“I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” Stassi said on The Good The Bad The Baby podcast in April.

“I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe,” she continued. “I don’t know how to f*****g explain it.”

Stassi and her husband married in 2020 and welcomed their daughter Hartford, 2, in January 2021.

In celebration of Hartford’s second birthday, Stassi chose a Queen of Hearts theme. “Figured this was probably the last year I get to choose her birthday theme,” she joked in an Instagram post. “I wanted to do something that was a play on her name sooo Queen of Harts. She is a queen… so… made perfect sense.”