Married to Medicine: Who is Quad? Net worth and new house explored!











Quad is one of several cast members who show their everyday reality on Married to Medicine. Let’s explore her new house and net worth.

For a while, fans of the Bravo reality TV series questioned where Quad was, as she had been absent from the first part of season 8.

Viewers breathed a sigh of relief when Quad began appearing again. She recently got a new house, and people are wondering what her net worth is.

So, who is Quad, and how much does she earn per year? We explored her potential salary, and had a sneak peek into her new home.

Screenshot: Quad Webb Being Messy For 13 Minutes Straight | Married to Medicine | Bravo YouTube

Who is Quad?

Quad Webb-Lunceford is a 40-year-old actor, who is best known for appearing on Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

She is an entrepreneur and producer, who was recently named as brand contributor for fashion store BCBG.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Quad is also a chef, author and TalkTalk show host, and owner of Picture Perfect Pup, a luxury canine clothing line.

When it comes to her family life, she is a mum-of-one to daughter Ariana, who she adopted alongside her mother.

We need to see more of Quad on the show! I miss her #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine — Alyssa 🦋✨💎 (@8Lyssa7) May 10, 2021

MARRIED TO MEDICINE: Is Toya’s $3.295 million house for sale?

Quad Webb: New house explored

Quad has moved from an apartment into a new home – complete with a giant pool that looks like something from a posh resort!

Previously described as living in a “BS a** apartment”, she is clearly over the moon with her new pad, which she began looking for in 2020.

She recently shared an Instagram post giving fans a glimpse of her new place, which had a waterfall feature and a hot tub.

The aerial view shows several deck chairs by the pool, with a huge mansion situated next to it. She celebrated with a bottle of Black Girl Magic wine.

TLC: How much do Doubling Down with the Derricos make?

What is Quad’s net worth in 2021?

$2 million

The successful TV personality and entrepreneur is worth millions in 2021.

As a former American medical sales rep, it’s no secret that Quad has a significant income, having increased her net worth over time.

After entering the entertainment world with her former husband in 2013, she then became a co-host on the now-cancelled talk show Sister Circle.

Quad has also acted in My First Love and executively produced Battle.

It is not known how much she is paid for Married to Medicine, but reports say it is likely to be a four-figure salary per episode.

WATCH MARRIED TO MEDICINE ON BRAVO EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK