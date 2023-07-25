Below Deck Down Under is back in 2023 and the Bravo show brings some familiar faces back as well as many newcomers. Ready to have a blast aboard the Northern Sun, Captain Jason Chambers and his crew return. As fans get to know some of the newbies, others wish to know more about Aesha Scott’s age.

Chief Stewardess Aesha was a star of the show’s first season. Now, she returns alongside Captain Jason and fans are hailing them “the best duo.” Aesha is clearly a fan-favorite on the Bravo show, judging by viewers’ tweets in 2023.

Aesha Scott’s age

As Aesha Scott embarks on her second season of Below Deck Down Under, viewers are curious to find out her age.

An Instagram post from the Chief Stew reveals that she is currently 31 years old.

Taking to the ‘gram back in 2019, Aesha shared a birthday post and wrote that she “never thought she’d experience so many of her dreams by 28.”

Fans adore Aesha and Captain Jason

Since Below Deck Down Under’s launch in July 2023, many fans of the show have been taking to Twitter to comment on each episode.

Many people have shared how much they love Aesha and Captain Jason’s relationship. The two are often seen having a great time aboard Northern Sun with Aesha helping her boss out with his contact lenses and more.

One person tweeted: “Aesha and Captain Jason are easily the best duo on the Below Deck franchise.”

Another wrote: “Aesha & Capt Jason will be just like Capt Lee & Kate were. I think it’s dope.”

Aesha and Captain Jason’s age gap

Aesha is certainly bringing the fun and positive vibes on Below Deck Down Under in 2023.

She and Captain Jason’s dynamic has captured the hearts of many Bravo fans.

The two clearly get on well despite Aesha being 31 and Captain Jason being 50, reports Daily Mail.

Jason writes on Instagram that he’s a “father” and “captain.” He often shares snaps of his adorable daughter, who appears to be the most important lady in his life.

