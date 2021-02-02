









The Queen of Versailles has made her return to the Below Deck franchise. Viewers want to know more about her.

The hit Bravo series returned for its current season in November last year with the likes of familiar faces on the board.

Luckily for crew members, the series was filmed just before restrictions and lockdowns hit the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On the show’s most recent episode, charter guest Jackie Siegel, known as the Queen of Versailles, made an appearance.

Here’s more about her, including family and net worth.

Who is the Queen of Versailles?

Jackie Siegel, aka the Queen of Versailles, is a model, actress, and beauty pageant director.

After winning Mrs. Florida America in 1993, she became the owner and director of Mrs. Florida America beauty pageant.

Jackie is not a newbie to reality programmes as she previously appeared on her very own series, The Queen of Versailles. The 2012 show documented the building of the Siegel family’s stunning 90,000 square-foot house.

Jackie was also on Flipping Out! and on the fourth season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

Queen of Versailles: Net worth

$50 million.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jackie’s net worth to be of $50 million. But according to the same site, Jackie’s husband, businessman David Siegel, is estimated to have an impressive fortune of $500 million.

The couple lives in a Florida mansion named Versailles which is said to be the “largest and most expensive” family home in America. Jackie revealed that the home is valued at $100 million.

The Versailles house sits on 10 acres of lakefront property and features 14 bedrooms, 11 kitchens, over 30 bathrooms, a 30-car garage, as well as a number of other expensive features.

Queen of Versailles: Daughter

Jackie’s daughter, Victoria Siegel, passed away at the age of 18 back in June, 2015.

Victoria died from an “accidental overdose” of methadone and sertraline, Las Vegas Review Journal wrote in 2019.

On November 25th last year, Jackie paid a tribute to her late daughter, writing that it would have been her 24th birthday on that day.

The Below Deck star added that “some days are just hard” and that she missed her daughter “so much”.

