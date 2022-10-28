









Winter House is back on Bravo for a second season in 2022. Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo and many more familiar faces from the show returned. There are also some newcomers to the group for season 2 including Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker.

The Winter House group appears to be gelling in season 2, but as always there are dramas and parties aplenty. Rachel from Winter House’s chin tattoo has caught the eye of some viewers. So, let’s find out more about the Bravo star’s recent addition to her ink collection.

Meet Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark runs a florist business called Dearest Rachel, but according to Bravo, she said she can’t keep plants alive at home. Her clients include Chanel, Rolling Stone, Nike, Guess, 1800 Tequila and many more.

When it comes to flower design and arrangement, Rachel is the go-to girl.

She writes in her Instagram bio that she made the “top 35 florists under 35” list.

As well as being cast for Winter House season 2, Rachel appears in HBO’s Full Bloom.

Rachel Winter House chin tattoo

Any of Rachel’s followers will have seen her post showing off her new chin tattoo. She can be found on IG @dearest.rachel with 18.8K followers.

Her new tattoo is located on the left-hand side of her chin, along her jawline.

Rachel’s chin tattoo doesn’t appear to be very big, and it seems that she sometimes opts to cover it up as an IG post from July 2022 shows her without the chin ink. Her chin tattoo can be seen in posts from June 2022.

View Instagram Post

Fans are loving the Winter House star

Judging by Winter House viewers’ tweets in 2022, many people are loving Rachel and her tattoos.

Another asked: “Does Rachel have a small tattoo under her chin?”.

More said that Rachel’s tattoos were ‘fire emoji’ and another tweeted that they think Rachel is a “delight”.

