Rachel Fuda’s nose job was a hot topic during The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13.

The Real Housewives across all the franchises, including The Real Housewives of Miami, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and more, are no strangers to going under the knife.

Rachel Fuda joined RHONJ in season 13 in 2023 and now everyone’s talking about her plastic surgery.

The 31-year-old joined the Bravo show as a new cast member alongside Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, and the rest of the glamorous ladies.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Rachel Fuda joins RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 was much-anticipated by fans.

The Bravo show saw some positive storylines including Teresa and Louis Ruelas tying the knot.

However, there was a whole lot of drama going down on RHONJ and two newcomers joined the group.

The ladies got to know one another at events including Danielle Cabral’s mozzarella party.

Although it was an opportunity for the housewives to mingle, the party saw some drama between Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda as Jennifer asked about Rachel’s nose.

Rachel Fuda’s nose before

As with many Bravo stars, Rachel has opted for some surgical enhancements in her life.

Another Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jennifer Fessler, opened up about her weight loss and facelift in 2023.

Throwing it back to 2015 and Rachel’s nose looks a little different. At the time she would have been around 24 years old.

An Instagram post from 2019 shows Rachel with her ‘new’ nose as she does some chores around her home.

RHONJ fans ‘like’ Rachel’s surgery

Nose jobs appear to be controversial in the RHONJ world in 2023.

During season 13, Jennifer Aydin called Rachel after the mozzarella party and the two discussed the call later on at another event.

Jennifer shouted: “People bad-mouthed me about my terrible nose job, I felt bad about your terrible nose job.”

Although Jennifer has clearly voiced her opinion on the nose jobs, many fans are keen on Rachel’s cosmetic enhancements.

One fan tweeted: “I like Rachel Fuda’s nose.”

Another said: “Can someone photoshop me w a Rachel Fuda nose please.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9/8C