In March 2023 news broke that Tom Sandoval had cheated on his long-term girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix. Now Andy Cohen is reflecting on “odd energy” he felt on his Radio Andy show regarding ‘Scandoval’.

Fans were extremely shocked by the revelation and to surprise them even further, he cheated on Ariana with the couple’s co-star Raquel Leviss.

Not only did Tom Sandoval and Raquel have an affair but it turns out that it has been going on for months.

Andy Cohen has spoken on his radio show, Radio Andy, to confirm that the Vanderpump Rules scandal is set to air on the Bravo show.

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Tom Sandoval and Ariana’s split

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up after nine years together in March 2023.

The Bravo stars share a house together in Los Angeles.

After news broke that the two Vanderpump Rules cast members were splitting up, rumors followed to do with Tom cheating on Ariana with Raquel.

A man named Patrick Somers also alleges that Tom cheated with a woman named ‘Julia’.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 sees James Kennedy with a new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, and Raquel in the dating pool.

An episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen uploaded on February 23, James Kennedy, Raquel’s ex said that Tom Sandoval was “that good of a friend” that he paid for his proposal to Raquel.

Vanderpump Rules drama

Not only are Vanderpump Rules fans shocked at the cheating scandal, but Bravo’s very own Andy Cohen has spoken about the rumors.

Speaking on his radio show, Radio Andy, Andy said that he thinks that the scandal was going on “six or seven months” ago at Bravocon.

Andy said: “It’s wild.”

He added that on Wednesday night, Scheana and Raquel were guests on Watch What Happens Live. He said that they played a game in which one of the questions was: “Who is the cuter Tom? Sandoval or Schwartz?”

Andy said that both ladies said: “Sandoval.”

During the commercial break, Andy relays that Scheana said to Raquel: “You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were going to pick Schwartz.”

Raquel’s response was: “Sandoval has abs.”

Andy asked when Schwartz found out about ‘Scandoval’

Speaking on the same episode of his radio show, Andy wondered when Tom Schwartz would have found out about ‘Scandoval’.

He said: “Then I’m thinking back… because when Schwartz was on with Sandoval there was some odd energy between them.

“Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers. So, the question is when did Schwartz find out about this?”

The Bravo star confirmed that the relationship scandal is going to air in future Vanderpump Rules episodes.

Bravo TV also tweeted on March 7: “We have resumed filming on #PumpRules and this story will be unfolding on camera.”

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C