Ralph Pittman's birthday, net worth and 'wall full of degrees' explored













The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back in 2022 with a brand new season. Marlo’s finally got her peach, Drew, Kenya and Kandi are back and the ladies are joined by newcomer Sanya and RHOA legend Shereé. Drew Sidora joined the RHOA cast back in season 13 and her marriage to Ralph Pittman has been very well-documented on the show.

Drew and Ralph share three children and the ups and downs of their relationship have played out on the Bravo show over the past two seasons. From marriage counselling to dinners ending in disaster, Drew and Ralph appear to be travelling a rocky road in 2022. During The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 episode 2, Drew’s husband said he was 38 years old, so let’s find out more about Ralph Pittman’s birthday.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

When is Ralph Pittman’s birthday?

Sitting down for a catch-up with the other RHOA husbands, Todd Tucker and Aaron Ross, Drew Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman said that he’s 38 years old.

Dad-of-three Ralph, celebrates his birthday on January 31st.

Drew takes to Instagram each year to give her hubby a birthday shout out. On January 31st, 2022, Drew captioned an Instagram post: “Baby! Thank you for living your life in a way that makes every day worth celebrating! This is your special day and I’m celebrating you! Wishing you lots of happiness and joy on this special day of your life and many more years of good health and prosperity! So here’s to another year to live more life! Let’s laugh more, pray more, succeed more, love more and create more. Celebrating you on your special day! Please show some bday love to my hubby.“

OMG: Kandi and The Gang’s ratings prove why she’s an RHOA favourite

What is Ralph’s zodiac sign?

Given that Ralph celebrates his birthday on January 31st, he’s an Aquarius on the zodiac.

Horoscope.com writes that common traits of Aquarius’ are imaginative, intuitive and idealistic.

Drew Sidora celebrates her birthday on May 1st, which makes her a Taurus. Taurus’ are said to be musical, dependable and practical as per Horoscope.

When it comes to Aquarius and Taurus compatibility, Bustle writes: “As two fixed signs, they can butt heads a lot, but they’re also made for long-term, stable relationships. If they can communicate and make a commitment to each other, they can make a good match.“

Ralph Pittman’s net worth explored

During RHOA season 14 episode 2, Ralph said that he was “successful” and added that he has “degrees on his wall“.

The RHOA star attended Rutgers University from 2001 to 2006 as per his LinkedIn page and studied Business Economics.

Ralph’s net worth was estimated at $800,000 in 2020 according to StarsOffline. He has over 47k followers on Instagram under the handle @ralphpittmanjr.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Drew’s net worth is estimated at $1.5M.

NO WAY: RHOA’s s14 trailer drops a bombshell, She By Shereé has launched

WATCH RHOA SEASON 14 SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK