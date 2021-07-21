RHONY: Who was Ramona Singer's brother? Inside Bohdan Mazur's life











Ramona Singer recently opened up about her late brother, when a medium claimed they contacted him during a RHONY episode.

The episode, which aired on July 20th, is not the first time that the Real Housewives have had readings done by a medium or spiritual guide.

Ramona was told that her brother’s spirit had been contacted, before revealing that he had “a lot of issues in his life”.

Since the seance, several viewers have been wondering exactly who Ramona Singer’s brother was, as well as tried to find out about her family.

RHONY: Medium contacts Ramona’s brother

When the medium claimed she was in contact with Ramona’s brother, the RHONY star revealed he was a “lost soul”.

When the psychic said she felt her brother did not die by suicide, Ramona went on to explain he was “self destructive”.

The seance led to the medium revealing that her sibling is “still lost on the other side”, before she said: “He’s okay with the fact that he’s gone and he’s sorry for hurting you.”

Ramona revealed her brother “almost died 10,000 times” before his death.

Ramona had a brother?! What?! I don't remember her ever talking about that. #RHONY — This is a Tiffany from #BB23 Stan Account (@LegalSojourner) July 21, 2021

Who was Ramona Singer’s brother?

Bohdan Mazur

He was Ramona’s younger brother, and a year younger than her.

In 2014, the RHONY star’s sibling contributed to a memoir called Aspen, Snow, Blow, and Bo, which detailed his drug use.

The book reveals that he started selling marijuana at 17, before moving on to cocaine when he relocated to Colorado after graduating high school.

Before he died, Bohdan lived in Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico.

Following his death, the RHONY cast member reportedly said that nobody knew about it, and that she was not close to him anymore.

I didnt know Ramona had a brother. #RHONY — ItsMe (@TheKagneiKing) July 21, 2021

What happened to Ramona’s brother?

Bohdan died of a heart attack

Ramona’s late brother died in July 2017, at the age of 59.

A report by Extra said he had a heart attack and ran into a tree while driving to the hospital.

Bohdan and Ramona had not seen each other for two years before his death, however she has been brought closer to his daughter (her niece).

She told US Weekly:

My brother just died. No one knows this. He died about three weeks ago, my younger brother, and we weren’t close anymore. I flew her out… for about a week. And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had.

