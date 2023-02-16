Randall Emmett, 51, is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend following Lala Kent’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2023.

Lala and Randall were in a relationship until 2021. During her appearance on WWHL, she dished some details that she’d heard saying that “his camp talks.”

Randall’s Instagram page isn’t giving much away when it comes to his love life. But, judging by Lala Kent‘s comments, he’s on his way to locking down wife number two…

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lala says Randall Emmett’s ‘engaged’ to girlfriend

In November 2022, some online reports from Reality Blurb and All About The Tea stated that Randall shared that he had a new girlfriend with the world in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Randall shared an image of himself with a mystery blonde woman but later removed it from his page.

Andy Cohen said: “Lala, Sam G wants to know how did you find out that Randall’s new girlfriend moved in two days after you moved out? And do you know if they’re still together?”

Lala said: “They’re still together. You’ll find out soon, they’re engaged, they’ve been engaged for a while.”

Andy quipped back: “Did he get her a big fake ring?”

Lala added that “the closest people to” Randall “stay talking” and that she “knows a lot of stuff,” on WWHL with Andy Cohen.

Randall hasn’t shared that he is engaged and doesn’t post photos of his partner to his Instagram page.

Who is Randall’s ex wife?

One aspect of Randall’s life that he does appear to show on his Instagram page is his children.

He was married to actress Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017 and they had two children together, London and Rylee Emmett.

After splitting from his first wife, Randall moved on with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The two starred on the Bravo show together during seasons 8 and 9.

However, it’s just Lala who’s still on Vanderpump Rules in 2023. She appears on season 10 with Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, and co.

Lala and Randall got engaged in 2018 and later split in 2021.

Randall’s net worth

After Andy Cohen’s jokes about a “big fake” engagement ring on Watch What Happens Live, Bravo viewers may be wondering what Randall‘s net worth is in 2023.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that Randall’s net worth is estimated at $500,000, adding that “his films have generated more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.”

Life and Style Magazine reports that the former Vanderpump Rules cast member’s net worth was estimated at $20 million in 2021. Therefore over the past two years, he’s reportedly lost millions of dollars.

Randall can be found on Instagram with almost 1 million followers at @randallemmettfilms.

