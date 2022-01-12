Randall Emmett’s career in film production paved way to millionaire fortune











Randall Emmett has tried out many avenues of the media industry, from producing films to reality TV. Now that he often appears on Vanderpump Rules, many wonder what his net worth is…

The Bravo star’s former relationship to Lala Kent has been heavily documented on the show, and their significant fortune is no secret either. Their recent split left fans in shock, and Randall’s millionaire earnings may do the same.

We often see him living up a glamorous lifestyle, and here’s how he can afford to do so.

CHECK IT OUT: What is Jesse Metcalfe’s net worth as he stars in Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403

Randall Emmett’s film production

As the chairman and co-founder of production company Emmett Furla Oasis Films, which he launched in 1998, Randall is the man behind 2 Guns, Silence, Lone Survivor and The Irishman.

It all started when he was actor Mark Wahlberg’s personal assistant back in 1995, after he secured a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Later, he met George Furla, the man he co-founded Emmett/Furla Films with. Then in 2013, the company was joined by Dubai-based film financier Oasis Ventures Entertainment to become Emmet Furla Oasis Films.

He hasn’t just been a film producer to over 100 films, but also directed a couple of them. These include this year’s upcoming film Wash Me in the River, as well as Midnight in the Switch Grass in 2021.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s net worth

With a whopping net worth of $20million, as reported by The Sun, Randall is living very comfortably with his millionaire fortune. From driving sports cars to playing sports next to a private jet, finances are well-secured for the star.

And while most of his net worth comes from making films, he’s also a money-making poker player. He has won four tournaments, which include two victories in $10,000 buy-in high roller tournaments at Aria Resort and Casino!

As of February 2021, his live tournament winnings exceeded $590,000.

Randall also invests in businesses, and was recently seen showing interest in Katie Schwartz-Maloney and Ariana Maddix’ sandwich shop Something About Her.

Lala:’Nobody warned me about Randall’

Well, James did. And maybe the rest were too busy trying to get money from him too #PumpRules #WWHL pic.twitter.com/S08PdNpwup — dramabananna (@dramabananna) January 12, 2022

RUMORS: Why did Lala and Randall split? ‘Cheating’ speculation explored

How Randall entered the reality TV world

Randall entered Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules because he began dating show star Lala Kent, who he has now separated from. They share a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett together, born in March 2021.

In fact, the film industry is how the former couple first met. Lala said that Randall sent his assistant up to her and asked if he could get her manager’s contact information because he wanted her in a movie, as per Cosmopolitan.

They later got engaged in 2018, which explains why Randall became a Pump Rules cast member for several years.

He has also made regular TV poker appearances on PokerGO shows including World Series of Poker coverage, Poker After Dark, and Friday Night Poker.

What I’m really wondering is how Jax is dealing with no more private jets & bromance with Randall 😂#PumpRules — shelly (@shellybobellyyy) January 12, 2022

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK