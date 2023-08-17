Speaking publicly for the first time since ‘Scandoval’ happened, Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss appeared as a guest on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast in 2023. Sitting down with the former The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, Raquel gave her side of the story after Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have had their say.

Bethenny Frankel is no stranger to reality TV drama and is an experienced Bravolebrity herself. Joining her on August 16 on Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss had a lot to say. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she’s “hanging in there” after the “whirlwind” cheating scandal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss attend the “Vanderpump Rules” Party For LALA Beauty Hosted By Lala Kent at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Raquel Leviss on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast

During her appearance on Just B with Bethenny Frankel on August 16, Raquel Leviss reveals that she went to a “treatment facility,” following the fall out of a cheating scandal she was involved in.

The Bravo star explained that she needed some time away to reflect and “try to understand her actions.”

Raquel said that she has “finally come to the place where it makes sense” to her.

Vanderpump Rules star talks ‘love addiction’

Explaining her healing process, Raquel says that she’s learned that “love addiction is a real thing.”

The 28-year-old added that this explains why she felt she “couldn’t stop seeing” Tom Sandoval.

She added that it “doesn’t excuse the fact that it happened,” but now she “knows better.”

Raquel also talked about having a “fear of abandonment,” when it came to “owning up” to her actions and “taking accountability,” on the show.

The star reveals that she does “forgive” herself and adds that “honesty” is one of her “core values” she “refuses to compromise any longer.”

‘The network is laughing to the bank’

Bethenny asked Raquel why she opted to talk to her about Scandoval during her podcast episode: “Why me?”

Raquel responded by saying that Bethenny is a “force to be reckoned with.” She added that the former RHONY star had used Raquel’s case as an example of “exploitation.”

Raquel continued: “The network is running to the bank, laughing running to the bank with this scandal and I haven’t seen a single penny.”

She added that feels she’s been “portrayed as the ultimate villain.”

The two talked about how being a reality TV star can be “addictive.”

Bethenny revealed that she was of the understanding that Raquel earns less in a year than one of her interns.

Raquel’s relationship with Ariana

Challenging the narrative that Raquel “slept with her best friend’s boyfriend of 10 years,” Bethenny asked for more details about their friendship during the interview.

Raquel responded: “Ariana and I were not best friends, we were acquaintances who became friends through the show.”

The Bravo star added that Ariana was “always sweet” to her and was an “encouraging” friend.

However, she also said that they never had a “deep conversation,” that she’d have with a best friend.

Raquel said that she “doesn’t expect” Ariana to “forgive” her, but she is “remorseful.”