Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval have been making headlines since news broke out about their ‘explicit’ video call which lead to the end of his and Ariana’s relationship, and it has now been reported that Raquel fired her PR team amid the scandal.

It has also been reported that several Vanderpump Rules castmates have received a legal letter from Raquel who may have obtained a recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Tom Sandoval.

We take a closer look into what’s been happening around the video call between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

Ariana was ‘blindsided’ by the cheating

Several sources have revealed that Ariana Madix was blindsided by the affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, which had allegedly been going on for months.

A source told TMZ: “We’re told Ariana found out about the affair after she read sexually explicit text messages and saw the video between Tom and Raquel.”

“She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels,” another source told PEOPLE. “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Tom and Ariana had been together for almost 10 years, after going public with their relationship in 2014.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Raquel Leviss allegedly fired her PR team amid video call drama

Deuxmoi, an Instagram account that shares celebrity gossip, shared a post on their Instagram story, regarding the situation, and the message read: “Raquel fired her PR team yesterday who are already on the offensive. Her new team is already on a narrative Raquel is a victim in this.”

The post then went on to read that the plan was to say Tom Sandoval recorded the video call without Raquel Leviss’ consent and she will go on an ‘apology tour relaying she’s devastated by what has unfolded.’

TMZ also reports that Raquel sent a legal letter to the castmates as she claims the ‘explicit’ video was recorded without her consent.

“Leviss’ lawyers fired off a letter Monday to several Vanderpump Rules cast members and friends … warning that the recording was done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent,” the publication writes.

“The letter doesn’t specifically accuse Tom of illegally recording the conversation, but sources who have seen the video tell us it’s only the two of them on the call”, TMZ continues.

Several Vanderpump Rules castmates have taken to Instagram to comment on the allegation Raquel Leviss fired her PR team amid all the drama, including Lala Kent, who is reportedly engaged to Randall Emmett, and Kristen Doute who had a short romance with Jax Taylor.

Fans of the Bravo show are now also calling for Lequiss and Sandoval to be fired from the show, however, nothing has been said as of yet.

One wrote: “The Toms & Raquel should be fired for manipulating and fabricating false storylines to keep this dark secret. They tried to outsmart production and withhold their true personal lives and still collect their check.”

In regards to their future on the show, Andy Cohen said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live: “I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions.”

Bravo has not made any comment about the future of the two on the show.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Raquel Leviss and Bravo for comment

Tom Sandoval issues an apology

Although Raquel hasn’t posted on Instagram since the scandal unfolded, Tom has taken to his almost 1 million Instagram followers to issue an apology to Ariana.

Part of the statement read: “No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publically. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Tom has turned off comments on his Instagram post.